EXCLUSIVE: Jelena Dokic reveals her exciting next chapter

Jelena Dokic is set to write another book.

While speaking to Woman’s Day at the 2025 TV Week Logie Awards, the former tennis champ exclusively told us that she’s already working on a third book.

“I’m working on my third book at the moment, so I’m really excited about that,” she said. “Just pushing forward. I always have something up my sleeve, so we’ll see what happens.”

The 42-year-old’s first autobiography Fearless, which she co-wrote with sports journalist Jess Halloran, was published in 2017. In 2023, Jelena released her second memoir, Fearless: Finding the Power to Thrive, which told her story of surviving family violence, poverty and trauma. It was also co-written by Jess Halloran.

Last year, a documentary based on the 2017 book called Unbreakable: The Jelena Dokic Story, was released in Australian cinemas.

(Credit: Instagram)

When the film won the Logie for Best Factual or Documentary Program at this year’s ceremony, Jelena accepted the award on behalf of the team behind the documentary and delivered a powerful speech.

“I know you said 30 seconds but I will need at least 30 to gather myself,” she began. “I’m actually in shock. I didn’t think this was possible and I didn’t have a speech prepared.”

“I want to say a massive thank you to every single person who voted, not just the fans, but the industry. And not because of me. But because the hard stories and the difficult topics need to be told to create awareness,” she continued. “This is something that we did not even talk about 10 years ago. Now we have it in books and on screen.”

The former world No. 4 said the Logie wasn’t about “winning”.

“This is about a win for victims and survivors, especially of domestic violence and mental health,” she said.

“To every kid and person out there, I will say to every single girl and woman out there, never allow anyone to take your worth or happiness or smile away,” she continued. “Believe in your goals and dreams. I am standing here as someone who literally had that dream. I believed in it. I didn’t give up on it. If I can do it you can do it too.”

Jelena is yet to announce what her third book is about, but with the death of her father in May this year, it’s likely the tennis champ will further explore her relationship with her estranged father and the impact of his death.

(Credit: Instagram.)

In May, Jelena announced that Damir Dokic, her estranged father and former tennis coach and manager, had died.

“My father passed away in the late hours on 16.05.2025,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “As you know my relationship with my father has been difficult and painful with a lot of history.

“Despite everything and no matter how hard, difficult and in the last 10 years even non-existent our relationship and communication was, it is never easy losing a parent and a father even one you are estranged from,” she continued. “The loss of an estranged parent comes with a difficult and complicated grief.”

“It’s an end of a chapter and life as I know it.”

