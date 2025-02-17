Games Of Thrones actor and Aquaman star Jason Momoa is a certified Hollywood heartthrob, but he’s officially off the market.

He finalised his divorce from his ex-wife, Lisa Bonet in January 2024, and in May that year he confirmed his new romance with Adria Arjona. Here’s everything we know about their relationship.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS ADRIA ARJONA?

Jason Momoa’s new girlfriend is actress Adria Arjona. The couple have a 12-year age-gap, as Jason is 45 while Adria is 32.

She is most well-known for her roles in Morbius in 2022, and Netflix’s Hit Man with Glen Powell.

Adria hails from San Juan in Puerto Rico, however she spent most of her childhood in Mexico City, where she remained until she was a teenager.

She then moved to the US and lived in Miami for a few years before relocating to New York City when she turned 18. While she was there she studied at the Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute.

The actress’ father is also a Guatemalan singer, and is a great source of inspiration for her.

“He motivates me and pushes my limits and makes sure that I’m always growing as an artist,” Adria told People Chica in 2018. “He is constantly making me cultivate my head, not just my physicality.”

(Credit: Getty)

ARE JASON MOMOA AND ADRIA ARJONA STILL TOGETHER?

It’s believed that Jason Momoa met his new girlfriend while filming Sweet Girl back in 2019, however both parties were married at the time.

It’s unknown exactly when their friendship turned into a romance, but they made their relationship public on Instagram in May 2024. The couple appeared all loved up on a trip to Japan following Jason’s comment confirming he was “very much in a relationship.”

Since their debut on social media, the pair have continued interacting with one another on the platform.

They took their romance to the next level in February 2025, when they walked the red carpet together at the SNL50 concert in New York.

Jason and Adria’s relationship has remained relatively private for the most part, however they have shared some rare comments about one another.

While talking to Entertainment Tonight back in June 2024, Jason said that Adria has become his motorcycle riding partner, saying, “My lady likes to ride. Any excuse for more hugs.”

A source close to the couple also told People that they “spend a lot of time” together, and that, “She makes him happy. She’s very adventurous and down-to-earth as well. They love the outdoors and enjoy motorcycle rides.”

Overall, it appears the couple are still going strong!

(Credit: Getty)

