James Valentine dies at 64 after cancer, leaves lasting legacy in Aussie media

Beloved Australian talkback radio presenter, broadcaster, author and musician James Valentine has passed away, aged 64, following a two-year battle with cancer.

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The sad news was confirmed by Valentine’s family in a statement shared with the ABC.

“James passed peacefully at home surrounded by his family, who adored him,” Valentine’s family said.

“Throughout his illness, James did it his way, which lasted all the way until the end when he made the choice to do Voluntary Assisted Dying. Both he and his family are grateful he was given the option to go out on his own terms. He was calm, dignified as always and somehow still making us laugh.”

James Valentine was a beloved figure on the airwaves. (Image: James Valentine Facebook)

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In March 2024, Valentine announced that he had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer.

After taking a break from radio for surgery and treatment, he returned to the airwaves in 2025. However, in February 2026, the multi-hyphenate revealed that the cancer had returned, prompting him to leave his hosting spot at 702 Sydney after more than 20 years behind the mic, and a further 10 working across television and radio on the ABC.

“It’s sad news, it’s definitely sad news for me,” Valentine told listeners at the time.

Following the news of his passing, ABC managing director praised Valentine for the legacy and influence he has had on Australian media.

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“He has been a trusted companion for so many people, part of the rhythm of everyday life for generations of our Sydney audience,” Marks said, per the ABC.

“James brought warmth, wit, and humanity to radio as an exemplar of radio craft. His style was never about confrontation or noise — it was always about connection.”

While he was best known for his work in radio, Valentine was a man of many talents.

From the 1980s to the 2010s, Valentine was a fixture on our television screens, hosting programs including Good Morning Australia, Come Dine With Me Australia and It Takes Two. He was also a successful writer who penned articles for multiple Australian publications, as well as the JumpMan sci-fi trilogy series.

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Amongst all of his creative pursuits, one of Valentine’s biggest passions was music. Before stepping into the media world, he worked as a professional saxophonist, studying classical saxophone and jazz.

In recent years, Valentine had been touring with a theatre-show called James Valentine’s Upbeat Review which combined his signature storytelling style, musical talents and humour.

Valentine leaves behind a lasting legacy in Australian media, remembered for his warmth, intelligence and enduring connection with audiences.

Vale James Valentine.

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