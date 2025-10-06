Former Home And Away star Isabel Lucas announces ‘miracle’ pregnancy 

Former Home and Away star Isabel Lucas, 40, is pregnant!

Lucas has gone from Home and Away to Hollywood, and now her latest role: mum!

The actress shared the news in an Instagram carousel on October 6, 2025.

“Sometimes words flow and sometimes the mystery is too vast and all that remains is to feel,” Lucas shared in her poetic caption alongside the pics of her bump.

“A new forever exists here. Among petals of silent wonder and pure love. Together we hold this miracle with tender heartful hands”

Lucas’ is dating Cyrus Sutton, an American surfer and director.

Lucas lives with her partner Cyrus Sutton in Byron Bay (Credit: Instagram)

The pair have been together since at least August 2025, when they first appeared together on social media.

Fellow Aussie actress Teresa Palmer, who recently welcomed a new bub, congratulated her on the post, “can’t wait to see you as a mother.”

Sam Frost, former Bachelor star and Home and Away alum, also commented her congratulations on the post.

Lucas was a fixture of Home and Away in the early 2000s where she played Tasha Andrews until 2006 when she left the show to try her luck in LA.

Lucas has previously dated Chris Hemsworth and Angus Stone (Credit: Getty)

During her time on Home & Away, Lucas dated her co-star, Chris Hemsworth. Her previous flings include Adrian Greener (Entourage), Shia LaBeouf and Angus Stone.

Lucas starred as Tasha Andrews on Home and Away (Credit: Seven)

She found international success with Hollywood blockbuster Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen.

Lucas did not share how far along she is or when her baby is due.

Congratulations Isabel!

