’80s icons Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are officially a couple

A new Hollywood romance is turning heads, as Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have officially taken their longtime connection to a more personal level.
Lorenzo’s representative confirmed to E! News that the pair – both icons of 1980s television – have been quietly seeing each other for several months.
The relationship only recently came into the spotlight after the two were spotted celebrating together in Las Vegas over New Year’s, as reported by TMZ.
Their evening reportedly unfolded at Barry’s Steakhouse, where eyewitnesses described a relaxed but affectionate atmosphere.
The actors were said to have enjoyed a private table, appearing close and comfortable with one another throughout the night.
Photos from the outing later surfaced, adding fuel to the buzz.
This wasn’t the first time the duo had been seen together. Back in November 2025, Heather and Lorenzo were photographed walking arm-in-arm, and they also made a joint appearance at The World’s Largest Disco – a nostalgic nod to the era that first made them household names.
Their connection appears to be deepening quickly.
Insiders suggest the couple is already considering introducing their children to each other, signaling that things may be getting serious behind the scenes.
During their New Year’s celebration, the pair even stepped into the kitchen to pose alongside chef Barry Dakake.
Both stars bring rich personal histories into the relationship.
Heather, best known for her role on Melrose Place, was previously married to Tommy Lee and later to Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi fame. She shares a daughter, Ava, with Richie and most recently ended a long-term, on-and-off relationship with Chris Heisser in 2025.
Lorenzo, widely recognised for his work on Falcon Crest, has had an eventful romantic life as well. The actor has been married six times and is a father of six. His latest relationship follows his 2025 divorce filing from Kenna Nicole, as well as earlier marriages to, among others, actress Kathleen Kinmont and model Shauna Sand.