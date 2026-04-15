’80s icons Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas are officially a couple

A new Hollywood romance is turning heads, as Heather Locklear and Lorenzo Lamas have officially taken their longtime connection to a more personal level.

Advertisement

Lorenzo’s representative confirmed to E! News that the pair – both icons of 1980s television – have been quietly seeing each other for several months.

The relationship only recently came into the spotlight after the two were spotted celebrating together in Las Vegas over New Year’s, as reported by TMZ.

(Credit: Instagram)

Their evening reportedly unfolded at Barry’s Steakhouse, where eyewitnesses described a relaxed but affectionate atmosphere.

Advertisement

The actors were said to have enjoyed a private table, appearing close and comfortable with one another throughout the night.

Photos from the outing later surfaced, adding fuel to the buzz.

This wasn’t the first time the duo had been seen together. Back in November 2025, Heather and Lorenzo were photographed walking arm-in-arm, and they also made a joint appearance at The World’s Largest Disco – a nostalgic nod to the era that first made them household names.

Their connection appears to be deepening quickly.

Advertisement

Insiders suggest the couple is already considering introducing their children to each other, signaling that things may be getting serious behind the scenes.

During their New Year’s celebration, the pair even stepped into the kitchen to pose alongside chef Barry Dakake.

(Credit: Getty)

Both stars bring rich personal histories into the relationship.

Advertisement

Heather, best known for her role on Melrose Place, was previously married to Tommy Lee and later to Richie Sambora of Bon Jovi fame. She shares a daughter, Ava, with Richie and most recently ended a long-term, on-and-off relationship with Chris Heisser in 2025.

Lorenzo, widely recognised for his work on Falcon Crest, has had an eventful romantic life as well. The actor has been married six times and is a father of six. His latest relationship follows his 2025 divorce filing from Kenna Nicole, as well as earlier marriages to, among others, actress Kathleen Kinmont and model Shauna Sand.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.