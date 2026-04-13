RICKI-LEE COULTER: Caught between two men!

Ricki-Lee Coulter is reportedly becoming increasingly stressed as her packed schedule and a recent spate of unsavoury headlines geared towards her new breakfast radio show, Nova’s Ricki-Lee & Tim, have begun to spill into her home life.

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The pop starlet, 40, who’s juggling hosting duties on Idol with the radio show – which replaced the Fitzy & Wippa With Kate Ritchie show earlier this year – is said to be “under a huge amount of pressure,” an insider tells Woman’s Day, so much so it’s even beginning to affect her marriage.

“Balancing the insane pressures of breakfast radio with Idol and her marriage hasn’t been easy,” says the insider.

“There have been moments where things have felt really overwhelming.”

Ricki-Lee and Tim replaced Fitzy, Whippa and Kate Ritchie’s radio show earlier this year. (Image: Instagram)

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CONTROVERSIAL START

Insiders say that also adding to the Can’t Touch It songstress’ emotional load is the recent controversy surrounding her radio co-host Tim Blackwell.

Reports emerged last month that an apprehended violence order had been taken out to protect Tim’s ex-wife Monique Maxwell, 45, thrusting the breakfast team into the headlines and creating extra pressure behind the scenes.

In a statement his legal representative said, “It appears the AVO is being used as a weapon as opposed to a shield.”

And while Ricki-Lee is said to be “pushing forward” with close pal Tim, 44, the spy warns the bad press combined with a bleary-eyed schedule could test even the strongest of unions.

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“Breakfast radio can kill marriages,” says the source, who makes a case in point of Jackie O Henderson, whose marriage to Lee Henderson broke down while she was working on breakfast at KIIS FM.

“It’s an all-consuming job,” they add.

Along with her radio gig, Ricki-Lee also hosts Australian Idol. (Image: Instagram)

TENSE EXCHANGE

It comes after images emerged of Ricki-Lee and husband Richard Harrison having what appeared to be a very tense conversation in Sydney recently.

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In one instance, Ricki-Lee was seen raising her hands animatedly as they stopped in the middle of the street to talk before walking off, ensuring to keep some distance apart.

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