The curse of Melrose Place revealed!

It’s been 33 years since Melrose Place first aired, bringing the craziest plots, explosive cliffhangers, romantic entanglements and backstabbing – all of which its fans couldn’t get enough.

The US drama followed the lives of a group of 20-something adults living in an apartment complex in LA and ran for seven seasons from 1992 to 1999.

But, as Woman’s Day discovers, the cast have been just as controversial in real life as they were on screen…

Actress Amy said being sent back to jail was “cruel”. (Credit: AAP)

PRISON TIME

Amy Locane, aka Sandy Harling in season one, went from a dream unit at 4616 Melrose Place to a tiny jail cell.

In 2010, the actress spent 2.5 years behind bars for killing a 60-year-old woman and severely injuring her husband while drink driving.

She was three times over the legal limit at the time.

In 2020, Amy was re-sentenced for another eight years because her first stint was considered too lenient.

“It’s a very, very, very heavy reality to live with,” she said in a recent interview, describing her time behind bars as “dehumanising.”

HEATHER’S DOWNFALL

Former ’90s sweetheart Heather Locklear played scheming vixen Amanda Woodward and ultimately saved the show from bad ratings.

But in real life, Heather has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues for a long time.

Over the years, she’s been to rehab 20 times and been arrested on separate occasions for attacking a police officer and driving under the influence, receiving probation for both incidents.

More recently, the now 63-year-old has been spotted out and about acting erratically.

In a shock twist, former Melrose Place producer, Chuck Pratt, recently revealed that Heather was actually the reason why the show ended!

“I think the feeling was at Fox, as long as Heather’s on the show, it doesn’t matter who else is on the show,” he explained.

“And quite frankly, they said, ‘We can’t afford to pay Heather Locklear.’”

Andrew’s wife Amy Robach left him for her TV co-anchor! (Credit: Getty & Instagram)

CHEATING SCANDAL

Who could forget Melrose’s handsome and charming Billy Campbell?

Well, the actor who played him, Andrew Shue, found himself caught up in his own scandal worthy of a soap plot when his newsreader wife, Amy Robach, was accused of an affair with her co-anchor, TJ Holmes, in 2022.

The former Good Morning America hosts insisted they’d both split with their partners by the time they got together, but it ended up turning into a couple swap – with Andrew now living with TJ’s ex-wife, Marilee Fiebig!

SHOCK DIVORCE

In the latest drama to unfold among the show’s stars, Courtney Thorne-Smith recently filed for divorce after 18 years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

Courtney, 57, and ex Roger Fishman, are also said to be caught up in a custody battle over their 17-year-old son Jacob Emerson.

Courtney portrayed beloved Melrose resident, Alison Parker, and enjoyed a brief romance with her co-star, Andrew Shue, while filming.

After their split, she revealed they both agreed to a strict “no tongue” kissing rule for their characters!

TRAGIC DEATH

In 2020, Jack Wagner – who joined the show in season three as hunky Dr Peter Burns – faced unimaginable tragedy when his son, Harrison, 27, was found dead in a car park after struggling with addiction.

“My youngest, so pure, so perfect. I love you Harrison, I miss you Harrison,” the heartbroken dad shared on social media to mark the one-year anniversary of Harrison’s death.

“My heart goes out to parents who have lost a child.”

Of his time on the show and sharing the final scene with Heather – who he later dated in real life for four years from 2007 – Jack said it was a “career highlight”.

Melrose Place stars Courtney, Marcia and Jack have faced divorce, cancer and tragedy. (Credit: Getty)

HEALTH BATTLES

Before moving to Wisteria Lane, Desperate Housewives star Marcia Cross played Dr Kimberly Shaw on the soap.

In 2018, the actress revealed she had been diagnosed with anal cancer the year before but was in remission.

“There is a lot of shame about it. I want that to stop,” she said of the disease in 2019.

Marcia’s husband Tom Mahoney is also in remission after being diagnosed with throat cancer in 2009.

Tragically though, Marcia’s previous long-time partner, actor Richard Jordan, died from a brain tumour in 1993.