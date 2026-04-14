NEIGHBOURS EXCLUSIVE: Ian Smith reveals Anne Charleston has been his rock amid cancer battle

Having outlived his terminal cancer prognosis by a year, plucky Ian Smith is feeling like the luckiest man in the world – so much so he’s raring to get back to work!

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“It feels surreal. It was September 2024 that I was diagnosed with pulmonary pleomorphic carcinoma, an extremely rare type of aggressive lung cancer.

“I was given six months to live, meaning I expected to be gone by March 2025, and I was prepared for that,” shares Ian, while chatting exclusively with Woman’s Day at a recent Prisoner reunion event for fans in Melbourne.

The duo would love to work together again. (Image: Phillip Castleton)

AGAINST THE ODDS

“But I’m still here… and it’s bloody great to be alive,” beams the incredibly thankful star.

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“That diagnosis knocked me for a six… cancer has upended my life in so many ways.”

Ian, who found out he was adopted at age 54, says both of his adoptive parents died of cancer. And it claimed the life of his biological mother as well.

“My wife of 50 years, Gail, died of pancreatic cancer in 2019. When my oncologist gave me six months to live, I felt numb.

“It was a lot to take in,” confides Ian, beloved worldwide as Neighbours’ bumbling Harold Bishop.

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“I was put on a course of cutting-edge immunotherapy. It seems to have worked. While my oncologist says I am not in remission, the verdict is the cancer has stabilised.”

Ian, who’ll be 87 in June, elatedly leaps from his seat when his former Neighbours co-star, and TV wife Madge, Anne Charleston walks in.

As they warmly hug and swap stories, Anne, 83, who appeared in Prisoner playing several characters over the years, says she was thrilled to be the special guest surprise for her “dear friend Smithy”.

“I adore Anne so much. We had a ball playing Harold and Madge, which we did for over 20 years. She’s been a real rock during these tough times.”

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For Anne, the feeling is mutual.

“From the moment we met we became friends. Over the years we’ve laughed ourselves hoarse. I’d work again with Smithy in a flash. I was devastated when he told me he had months to live.

“But, ever the trouper, nothing will keep Smithy down, not even cancer.”

Not only is Ian celebrating a second chance at life, he’s also celebrating more than 65 years since his first TV role.

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Madge and Harold had TV kids, Charlene (Kylie Minogue) and Henry (Craig McLachlan) on Neighbours. (Image: ARE MEDIA SYNDICATION)

HIS BIG BREAK

“I remember it like yesterday. It was 1959 and it was a live ABC TV version of Macbeth. In 1966 came my first role on commercial TV in Homicide,” he recalls with pride.

“To be on TV was so exciting. The kid from Melbourne’s Williamstown had finally made it!

“Then came a recurring role on Bellbird, which was hugely popular. My parents were so proud.”

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He followed up with roles on some of Australian TV’s biggest shows – Matlock Police, Division 4, Bluey (1976) and Glenview High.

“I even voiced a budgerigar on The Sullivans,” he laughs.

Ian says it was while working as a producer and script editor on Prisoner in the ’80s that he wound up starring as the no-nonsense corrections department head, Ted Douglas.

“The actor assigned to play Ted didn’t turn up, so I was told to put on a jacket and get down to the studio,” he laughs.

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“In 1987, I landed Harold on Neighbours. It was only meant to be a five-week stint – that stretched on for decades.

“I’m feeling in such a great place now, I’d love to get back to work on stage or screen. I am definitely not retired. I’d also love to do some TV commercials.”

“The thing is, actors have to act. It’s not about ego… it’s about that yen to keep playing ‘cowboys and Indians’.”

Ian shares, he does have one big regret.

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“I wished I believed in the hereafter. I’d love to be reunited with my late wife… and my parents, both adopted and biological. And so many friends who’ve passed away. But I’m just not a believer.

“My wife donated her body to science, and I’ll do the same thing when the time comes, which I’m happy to say may not be any time soon,” he laughs.

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