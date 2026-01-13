Lipreader tells all! What the celebrities at the Golden Globes didn’t want you to hear

Yesterday, Hollywood’s brightest stars gathered for the 2026 Golden Globes.

While we heard plenty from our favourite TV and film stars on the red carpet and throughout the ceremony, what we really want to know is what they said to each other when they thought the cameras weren’t rolling.

Enter the lip readers, who serve up the juiciest behind the scenes gossip year after year.

Here’s everything the lipreading experts have revealed so far:

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet caught in an argument

At one stage in the night, celebrity couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet were caught on camera in what looks like an explosive argument.

Lip reader Nicola Hickling told the Daily Mail she believes the couple were exchanging words in the clip which has since gone viral.

The pair were apparently caught in a heated argument. Credit: TikTok.

Hickling claims Timothee tells Kylie “You must hate me” and she responds “Yes,” before he adds “Were you worried?” Timmy then allegedly says “You look bothered” and Kylie allegedly replies “Not here. You’re annoying.”

If the couple were caught in an argument, it looks like they well and truly made up later in the night, as they were spotted kissing on numerous occasions and the Marty Supreme thanked Kyle in his acceptance speech.

Jennifer Lopez’s secret warning

In footage captured at the start of the night, Jennifer Lopez was spotted whispering seven words to a blonde woman in a suit when she stepped out of a black car.

Now, lip reader Nicola Hickling has cracked the secret code and determined that JLo was concerned about a potential wardrobe malfunction.

Nicola told The Mirror US that the singer said the following words: “Take it off because it’s kinda dangerous”.

The lipreading expert believes the actress was referring to the tulle at the bottom of her dress, which fanned out in a mermaid shape.

A few people then adjusted her outfit before she took her turn walking down the red carpet.

What Leonardo DiCaprio said to Julia Roberts

During the awards ceremony, Hollywood heavyweights Leonardo DiCaprio and Julia Roberts spent a couple of minutes chatting and laughing as they posed for photos.

At one stage, Leo says something to the Pretty Woman star before leaning in and covering his face while he finishes his sentence.

According to lip reader Nicola Hickling, the 58-year-old actress then lets out a big laugh as she replies, “You could try something original,” to which Leo then replies, “It’s quite disturbing. I think I’m trapped with it now.”

Leo and Julia exchanged a joke during the ceremony. Credit: TikTok.

While it’s not clear what the a-listers were talking about, it’s likely the were discussing host Nikki Glaser’s joke about Leo during her opening monologue.

During the monologue, the comedian made light of the persistent rumour that the Titanic star doesn’t date women over the age of 25.

“What a career you’ve had,” she said to the 51-year-old actor during the speech.

“Countless iconic performances. You’ve worked with every great director. You’ve won three Golden Globes, an Oscar, and the most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all of that before your girlfriend turned 30. It’s just insane.”

Nikki then flipped the joke on its head by apologising for making such a “cheap joke” but saying she had no choice because no one really knows anything else about the long-time Hollywood star.

“I’m sorry I made that joke. It’s cheap. I tried not to, but we don’t know anything else about you man,” she said.

“There’s nothing else. I mean, open up. I’m serious. I looked, I searched. The most in-depth interview you’ve ever given was in Teen Week magazine in 1991.

“Is your favourite food still pasta, pasta and more pasta? Look it up. It’s real.”

What Leo said in response to Nikki’s joke

Leo’s coded message. Credit: TikTok.

At one stage during the second-time host’s monologue, Leo looked at the camera and made the ‘I’m looking at you’ gesture before saying something out loud.

While we weren’t able to hear the audio on the night, amateur lipreaders online have suggested the Romeo & Juliet star said something about ‘kpop’.

“I was watching you with the kpop thing,” one person suggested on TikTok.

“He said something like ‘I was watching you during kpop and you were like, “Who is kpop”‘ added someone else.

“I was watching you with the kpop. Who’s kpop? Oh kpop. It’s along those lines. He’s laughing at someone not knowing who kpop was,” suggested a third.

