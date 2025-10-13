‘I’m glad I didn’t get married’: A look back at Diane Keaton’s fascinating love life

Diane Keaton famously never married.

Speaking to People Magazine in 2019, she opened up about being glad she never did, revealing, “I don’t think it would have been a good idea for me to have married, and I’m really glad I didn’t.”

She added, “I’m 73 and I think I’m the only one in my generation, and maybe before, who has been a single woman all her life.”

Though she never married, Diane was involved in numerous high-profile romances over her life.

Following her death, we’re looking back at Diane Keaton’s relationship history.

(Credit: Getty) Woody Allen Diane Keaton’s most public relationship was with Woody Allen, and the pair were romantically involved in the early 1970s. They worked on several films together including Play It Again, Sam (1972), Love and Death (1975), and Annie Hall (1977). Diane won an Oscar for her role in Annie Hall, the film suspected to be based on her relationship with Woody. In 1977, she set the record straight, telling The New York Times, “it’s not true, but there are elements of truth in it.” (Credit: Getty) Warren Beatty Diane Keaton and Warren Beatty dated for five years in the late 70s and early 80s. “The first time I saw Warren was in Splendor in the Grass [in 1961]. I mean, come on! He was, I mean, to die for. A dream,” she told Variety in 2016. “Not only was he beautiful, gorgeous and sexy and captivating and mysterious and a great movie star but he was also an unbelievable producer and director, or is rather, is also an unbelievable director and producer. All of this is just so unique.” Warren even cast Diane as his love interest in his 1981 film Reds, and following their split they remained close friends. During an interview with People in 2016, Warren praised his ex. “I love her,” he said. “She’s a combination of integrity and humour and intelligence and fairness and, did I say beauty? A brilliant comedic sense.” (Credit: Getty) Al Pacino Diane had an on-again, off-again relationship with actor Al Pacino, primarily throughout the late 1980s. In 2017, she revealed that she developed a “crush” on him when they first worked together on The Godfather in 1971. “I was mad for him. Charming, hilarious, a nonstop talker,” Diane told People. “There was an aspect of him that was like a lost orphan, like this kind of crazy idiot savant. And oh, gorgeous!” While Diane wanted to settle down, Al wasn’t ready for that level of commitment, so the couple officially ended their relationship in 1990 after she gave him an ultimatum to choose between marriage or parting ways. Despite the breakup, they remained close friends and continued to support each other publicly. When Diane received the American Film Institute’s 45th Lifetime Achievement Award in 2017, Al praised her on stage, saying, “You’re a great artist. I love you forever.” Advertisement

