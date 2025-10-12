“She declined very suddenly”: New details emerge on Diane Keaton’s private final months before sudden death

Diane Keaton maintained a private life before her passing.

The actress, who died in California at age 79, didn’t publicly disclose any major health issues in her final months. But now, new details are emerging about the mother of two’s sudden decline.

New details have emerged. (Credit: Getty)

A friend of Keaton’s told People that the Annie Hall star’s health “declined very suddenly over the last few months as she withdrew from the public eye.

She reportedly chose to keep the nature of her health issues private from many of her friends, telling only her “closest family.”

“She declined very suddenly, which was heartbreaking for everyone who loved her,” they told the publication. “In her final months, she was surrounded only by her closest family, who chose to keep things very private. Even longtime friends weren’t fully aware of what was happening.”

Diane adopted Dexter and Duke when she was in her 50’s. (Credit: Getty)

Following news of Diane’s death, TMZ revealed details of a call to emergency services. An ambulance was called to Keaton’s Los Angeles home on Saturday following a call to report a “person down.”

Her family confirmed the actress’s death to People, but they offered no further details and asked for privacy.

The outlet also revealed that Keaton did make one move this year that surprised those close to her. In March, she listed her “dream home” for sale after previously revealing plans to live there permanently.

The house, which was completed in 2017 after an eight-year renovation, was listed for $29 million.

Bette Midler, Goldie Hawn And Diane Keaton in First Wives Club. (Credit: Getty)

Since the news of Keaton’s death was revealed, countless friends, family, fans, and fellow actors have shared loving tributes to the actress.

Bette Midler, Diane Keaton’s co-star in The First Wives Club, wrote on Instagram, “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”

Goldie Hawn, who also starred in The First Wives Club, also wrote a lengthy tribute to her long-time friend.

“Diane, we aren’t ready to lose you,” she began.

“You’ve left us with a trail of fairy dust, filled with particles of light and memories beyond imagination.

How do we say goodbye? What words can come to mind when your heart is broken? You never liked praise, so humble, but now you can’t tell me to “shut up” honey. There was, and will be, no one like you.

You stole the hearts of the world and shared your genius with millions, making films that made us laugh and cry in ways only you could. I was blessed to make First Wives Club with you, our days starting with coffee in the makeup trailer, laughing and joking, right through to the very last day of filming. It was a roller coaster of love.

We agreed to grow old together, and one day, maybe live together with all our girlfriends.

Well, we never got to live together, but we did grow older together. Who knows … maybe in the next life.

Shine your fairy dust up there, girlfriend.

I’m going to miss the hell out of you.

My heart goes out to your beautiful children, Dex and Duke.

I love you.”

