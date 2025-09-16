Hollywood mourns as Robert Redford dies, aged 89

Prolific Hollywood actor and filmmaker Robert Redford has died aged 89.

The Oscar-winning star, who shared the screen with other Hollywood legends like Barbra Streisand and Jane Fonda, passed away in his sleep, according to his management agency.

“Robert Redford passed away on September 16, 2025, at his home at Sundance in the mountains of Utah–the place he loved, surrounded by those he loved,” his publicist Cindi Berger said in a statement.

The Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid star is survived by his wife, Sibylle Szaggars Redford, whom he married in 2009, and his children, Shauna, James, and Amy. He had four children in total, all from his first wife, Lola Van Wagenen, whom he married in 1958. His youngest son, Scott, tragically died just two months after birth.

No cause of death has been disclosed, but Mark Ruffalo suggested the actor may have been ill for some time as he paid tribute to the lost legend.

“This was a letter I had written to Robert Redford when I learned he was ill,” Ruffalo wrote on Instagram.

“I didn’t get it to him before the news today. This is what a real American Hero looks like.

“A man who brought people together, lived and practiced empathy, and created good and useful organisations that made peoples lives better and included anyone who had an interest. Please remember him well.”

Jane Fonda, who co-starred with Redford in Tall Story (1960), The Chase (1966), Barefoot in the Park (1967), The Electric Horseman (1979), and Our Souls at Night (2017), released an emotional statement following the news of his death.

“It hit me hard this morning when I read that Bob was gone. I can’t stop crying,” she said. “He meant a lot to me and was a beautiful person in every way. He stood for an America we have to keep fighting for.”

Referring to their hit movie Out of Africa, Meryl Streep also paid tribute to her late co-star, writing: “One of the lions has passed. Rest in peace my lovely friend.”

Barbra Streisand also paid a moving tribute to the late actor, reflecting fondly on their experience collaborating on The Way We Were (1973).

“Every day on the set of The Way We Were was exciting, intense and pure joy,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of them together.

“We were such opposites: he was from the world of horses; I was allergic to them! Yet, we kept trying to find out more about each other, just like the characters in the movie.

“Bob was charismatic, intelligent, intense, always interesting – and one of the finest actors ever.

“The last time I saw him, when he came to lunch, we discussed art and decided to send each other our first drawings.

“He was one of a kind and I’m so grateful to have had the opportunity to work with him.”

“The world has lost an incredible actor, director, husband, father, friend…Robert’s legacy will live on forever in so many ways,” shared Demi Moore, who starred alongside Redford in Indecent Proposal.

“I will carry the many memories we share close to my heart,” she added. “What I would do for just one more dance.”

As Scarlett Johansson paid tribute, the actress reflected on being cast by Redford in the 1998 film The Horse Whisperer at just 11 years old, which became her breakout role.

“Bob Redford cast me in The Horse Whisperer when I was 11 years old,” she said in a statement to People. “Every day before each scene, he would take the time to sit with me and walk me through all of the beats that led my character up until that particular point in the story.”

“No matter the reality of the day’s rush, I always felt he had all the time in the world for our work. Bob created an environment on set that was calm and precious; a place where actors could make discoveries. He was patient and warm and kind.”

“Bob, thank you for your belief in me and for your grace and guidance. You inspired so many artists, me included, to go deeper, to stay present, to push creative boundaries, and to explore further, and for that, we are forever grateful.”

