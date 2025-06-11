It’s been revealed that The Beach Boys co-founder Brian Wilson has sadly passed away at the age of 82.

Advertisement

His family confirmed the news via a statement on Instagram.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” they shared.

“We are at a loss for words right now. Please respect our privacy at this time as our family is grieving. We realise that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

They concluded the statement with the phrase “Love & Mercy” – a nod to the title track of Brian’s first solo album, and the name of the 2014 movie based on his life.

Advertisement

Brian’s fellow Beach Boys band mates have since shared tributes in honour of the late musician.

The band’s official Instagram account shared a sweet post, writing, “The world mourns a genius today, and we grieve for the loss of our cousin, our friend, and our partner in a great musical adventure.

“Brian Wilson wasn’t just the heart of The Beach Boys—he was the soul of our sound. The melodies he dreamed up and the emotions he poured into every note changed the course of music forever. His unparalleled talent and unique spirit created the soundtrack of so many lives around the globe, including our own,” they added.

Advertisement

“Together, we gave the world the American dream of optimism, joy, and a sense of freedom—music that made people feel good, made them believe in summer and endless possibilities.”

The band noted that they were “heartbroken” by Brian’s death, adding, “We will continue to cherish the timeless music we made together and the joy he brought to millions over the decades,” they wrote. “And while we will miss him deeply, his legacy will live on through his songs and in our memories. Our hearts go out to Brian’s family and his loved ones during this difficult time.”

(Credit: Instagram)

The Beach Boys’ lead singer Mike Love is yet to share a personal statement, but the band’s guitarist Al Jardine wrote, “Brian Wilson, my friend, my classmate, my football teammate, my Beach Boy bandmate and my brother in spirit, I will always feel blessed that you were in our lives for as long as you were,” he wrote, sharing a photo of him and Brian together in plaid shirts.

Advertisement

“I think the most comforting thought right now is that you are reunited with Carl and Dennis, singing those beautiful harmonies again,” Jardine, 82, wrote, referring to late bandmates Carl Wilson and Dennis Wilson. “You were a humble giant who always made me laugh and we will celebrate your music forever. Brian, I’ll really miss you…still I have the warmth of the sun ☀️🎶❤️”

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.