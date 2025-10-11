Tributes pour in for legendary actress Diane Keaton following her death at age 79

Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton has passed away at the age of 79.

A spokesperson confirmed the news to People magazine, stating: “There are no further details available at this time, and her family has asked for privacy in this moment of great sadness.”

(Credit: Getty)

Born Diane Hall on January 5, 1946, she adopted her mother’s maiden name early in her career.

Over a career spanning five decades, she delivered memorable performances in films such as Annie Hall (for which she won an Oscar), The Godfather trilogy, The First Wives Club, Something’s Gotta Give, Father of the Bride, and many others.

Diane was also a writer, photographer, and lover of architecture, known for her authentic voice both on screen and off.

Though she never married, she adopted two children later in life – a daughter, Dexter, and a son, Duke. She is survived by them, along with countless fans around the world who admired her work and her enduring legacy.

(Credit: Getty)

Since the news was revealed, countless friends, family, fans, and fellow actors have shared loving tributes to the actress.

Bette Midler, Diane Keaton’s co-star in The First Wives Club, wrote on Instagram, “The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!”

Meanwhile, actress Octavia Spencer also penned a lengthy tribute to the actress via Instagram.

“Today we lost a true original,” she wrote. “@diane_keaton wasn’t just an actress: she was a force. a woman who showed us that being yourself is the most powerful thing you can be

“From Annie Hall to Something’s Gotta Give, she made every role unforgettable. But beyond the screen, she brought joy, laughter, and style that was all her own. Thank you, Diane, for reminding us that authenticity never goes out of fashion.”

