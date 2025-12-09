Delta Goodrem spotted house hunting in Brisbane for forever family home!

Australian icon Delta Goodrem has sent the rumour mill into overdrive with her recent trip to Brisbane.
According to a source who spoke with The Courier Mail, Delta and her husband, Matthew Copley, were spotted catching up with Luxe Listings Sydney star Simon Cohen, whose buyers agency, Cohen Handler, has recently expanded into Brisbane.
With Delta having appeared in season three of Luxe Listings Sydney, the sighting has fuelled talk that the pair could be exploring the idea of securing a “family home” in Brisbane!
While the couple have remained tight-lipped about their plans, locals haven’t been able to ignore the buzz surrounding their visit, with local Maddy Vandenham telling the publication, “She was lovely and sweet,” when meeting her at Cru Bar.
Meanwhile, other diners described the former Neighbours star as “relaxed” and “glowing”.
Delta, who has spent much of her career based between Sydney, Melbourne, and Los Angeles, has often spoken about the importance of family and creating a sense of stability.
A move to Brisbane could signal a new chapter focused on privacy, a more relaxed lifestyle, and potentially a family of her own.
Delta and Matthew tied the knot in a lavish Malta wedding in June 2025, surrounded by their closest family and friends.
Reflecting on the nuptials, Delta labelled the big day as “magical”.
“[Matthew’s] good, life’s great,’’ she told the Herald Sun. “It feels even better, it’s the best feeling. So I’ve really loved stepping into my wife era.”
She added, “It was all very magical, intimate, family, friends and very special,” before adding that the day had “The right amount of bigness but also lots of dancing. The right amount of extravagance about it and at the same time making sure it’s grounded.”
In July, she opened up about her wedding on Instagram, sharing a glimpse of her day with fans, writing, “It was more magical than we both could have dreamed. We said I do under the Maltese skies in a family fairytale wedding brought to life by so many angels surrounding us.”
She added, “We are holding on to every memory from that moment, the love, the laughter, the happy tears and dancing till the sun came up. We can’t wait to come back to Australia and celebrate as Mr & Mrs.”