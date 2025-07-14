In June, Delta Goodrem married fellow musician Matthew Copley at St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina, Malta, surrounded by family and friends.

Now the 40-year-old is sharing snippets of her big day with her fans on Instagram.

“It was more magical than we both could have dreamed,” the former Neighbours star wrote on Instagram, alongside a carousel of photos from the big day. “We said I do under the Maltese skies in a family fairytale wedding brought to life by so many angels surrounding us.”

“We are holding on to every memory from that moment, the love, the laughter, the happy tears and dancing till the sun came up,” she continued. “We can’t wait to come back to Australia and celebrate as Mr & Mrs.”

Here’s everything we know about Delta’s big day:

Delta wore three dresses by Australian designers

Delta walked down the aisle in the “dress of my dreams” which was designed by Australian fashion house Paolo Sebastian.

“Couldn’t have imagined anything more and I can’t wait to share the dress’ journey with you,” the singer wrote on Instagram last week.

As reported by Vogue, the dress took founder Paul Vasileff and his team more than three months to complete. Paul also dressed the 40-year-old singer for the music video for her 2015 single ‘Wings’ and her appearance at the 2016 Logie awards.

“Paul and I connected the second I got engaged, and we started working together immediately. I am very lucky I get to wear beautiful dresses as part of my job, so I wanted this one to feel super personal and very special,” she told Vogue.

The ‘Born To Try’ singer also had two dress changes for her reception, which were made by Australian designer Con Ilio.

“He custom made two incredible pieces: one modern, drop-waist gown, hand-beaded with crystal and pearls, and one high neck, silk dress for the afterparty and endless dancing,” she told Vogue.

The newlyweds entered the reception to AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’

The ‘Innocent Eyes’ singer shared a clip on her Instagram stories last night showing the couple arriving at the reception to AC/DC’s ‘Thunderstruck’

“And after the church bells rang, we entered a palace for a magical reception,” she wrote in a seperate Instagram post over the weekend.

Credit: Instagram.

“My darling @conilio.official created both gowns which were perfect for the celebrations,” she continued. “Only Con with his designs can make me feel like a princess but make sense of me entering the ballroom to ACDC’s Thunderstruck and being the last one to leave the dance floor in morning hours.”

“The joy of the day is a feeling I can’t explain!” she added.

Conrad Sewell gave them a surprise performance at the reception

Vince Pizzinga and Conrad Sewell surprised the couple with a choir performance at the reception.

“Conrad Sewell, our beautiful friend Conrad who’s a long-time collaborator of Matthew’s, he surprised them in the church with a beautiful a cappella rendition of Kissing You with this choir,” Delta’s bridesmaid Renee Bargh shared on TODAY.

“It was unbelievable, and it was in St Paul’s Cathedral in Mdina in Malta, which is also just magic.”

All the products the bridesmaids put on their faces

Delta’s makeup artist of eight years travelled to Malta to do her seven bridesmaids’ makeup.

Mia Hawkswell, who is currently dating Richard Wilkins, told 9Honey she had to factor in the warm European summer weather conditions.

Mia and Delta have worked together for eight years. Credit: Instagram

To prep the bridesmaids’ skin she used Terry Hyaluronic Glow Setting Mist, Sisley Nutritive Lip Balm and Ilia Eye Stylus & Makeup Forever Cream Shadow Sticks.

She also used Secret Skin Care Solar Serum 50+ protection which she says “makes for a great primer with a radiant finish” and Kroylan Ultra Setting Spray to set the look.

For foundations, she used Armani Luminous Silk, Trinny BFF All Day and Makeup Forever HD palettes.

Richard Wilkins was the MC

Nine Entertainment Editor and long-time friend of the couple Richard Wilkins emceed the reception.

Speaking to 9Honey, his partner Mia Hawkswell said he was the “perfect MC”.

Delta, Richard and Mia at Delta’s 40th. Credit: Instagram.

“He nailed it, spoke straight from the heart. Had everyone in tears one minute and laughing the next,” she told the publication. “He was brilliant, I’ve seen him MC three weddings now. He’s just the best!”

