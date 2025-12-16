Sir Cliff Richard reveals secret year-long battle with prostate cancer

Sir Cliff Richard has revealed that he was quietly treated for prostate cancer over the past year.

Advertisement

The 85-year-old singer shared the news during an interview on Good Morning Britain, explaining that the cancer was discovered while he was undergoing a health screening required for insurance ahead of his tour of Australia and New Zealand.

(Credit: Good Morning Britain)

“I was going to Australia and to New Zealand and the promoter said, ‘Well we need your insurance, so you need to be checked up,’” Richard said. “They found that I had prostate cancer.”

Fortunately, the cancer was detected at an early stage and had not spread. Richard said doctors confirmed it had not metastasised and had not affected his bones or other organs.

Advertisement

“The good fortune was that it was not very old, and the other thing is that it had not metastasised,” he explained. “It hadn’t moved, nothing into bones or anything like that. And the cancer’s gone at the moment.”

In a personal statement following the broadcast, Richard confirmed that he was diagnosed in late 2024 after a routine screening, underwent successful treatment, and has since been given the all-clear. He described completing his recent Can’t Stop Me Now tour as “a welcome tonic” during his recovery.

Despite the positive outcome, the singer admitted there is always uncertainty. “We really can’t tell with these sort of things,” he said when asked about the possibility of the cancer returning.

Advertisement

The experience has strengthened Richard’s determination to raise awareness about the importance of early detection, particularly for men. He is now backing calls for a national prostate cancer screening programme.

“But we need to, absolutely, I’m convinced, get there, get tested, get checked,” he said. “I think we, as men, have got to start saying, we’ve got to be seen as human beings who may die of this thing.”

(Credit: Getty)

Richard also expressed his desire to work alongside King Charles, who has spoken publicly about his own cancer treatment and the importance of early checks.

Advertisement

“I’ve been involved with many charities over the years and if the King is happy to front it for us, I’m sure loads of people, I certainly would join him,” he said. “If the King is listening, I think most of us would say yeah – we’re available!”

Earlier this year, Richard acknowledged that his touring career may be nearing its end, admitting the physical demands are becoming harder to manage after nearly seven decades in the music industry.

“I don’t want to be an 85-year-old guy trying to be 18,” he told New Zealand radio station Coast. “It’s very wearing, and you never know when you wake up in the morning whether your voice is still there.”

Related

Advertisement

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.