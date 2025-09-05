Tennis icon Björn Borg reveals he has prostate cancer

Tennis legend Björn Borg, the five-time Wimbledon champion, has revealed he has been diagnosed with prostate cancer.

People Magazine revealed that Borg will discuss his diagnosis in his upcoming memoir Heartbeats. Coauthored with his wife Patricia, Borg discloses that after learning of his advanced prostate cancer, he made the decision to undergo surgery to have his prostate removed.

Set to be published in the U.S on September 23, with release also planned for the UK, Australia, New Zealand and other countries, Heartbeats offers what the publisher promises is a “candid memoir” that takes readers behind the scenes of Borg’s career. From his prodigious beginnings at just 15 years old, to his envy inducing record of 11 Grand Slam titles and five Wimbledon championships concluded by his surprise retirement at 26.

“After all these years of silence, Borg is ready to share everything,” the publisher Diversion Books states.

The book also revisits the famed rivalry between Borg and John McEnroe, highlighting their classic showdown in the 1980 Wimbledon final, and candidly addresses his childhood, early fame, discomfort with the spotlight and emotional highs and lows of his extraordinary career.

In a conversation with The Athletic in 2024 Borg said he was, “very happy as a player, but the motivation was not there,” and recalled, “If you don’t have the motivation to practice and compete every day, you can’t focus on what you do and what you need to do. I was happy, but I had no motivation and no focus.” He added, “When I came back briefly, that was a different story. I’m writing a book. I’m going to tell everyone all about it next year.”

With Heartbeats, Borg is not only reflecting on his record breaking career, but also proving that even sporting legends are human.

