Spice Girls rally around “devastated” Victoria Beckham days after son Brooklyn’s bombshell statement

Victoria Beckham has spent the weekend partying with her fellow Spice Girls, just days after her eldest son put the family on blast.

Advertisement

The 51-year-old posted a photo from the party, which was held at Soho Farmhouse in London, on her Instagram on Sunday, where she is posing alongside the birthday girl Emma Bunton, and their fellow Spice Girls Melanie Brown and Geri Halliwell-Horner.

Victoria was seen with Mel C, Geri and Emma at Emma’s 50th birthday party

“Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul. I love you girls so much,” she captioned the post.

Mel B, aka Scary Spice, was the only member of the girl group who was missing from the photo.

Advertisement

The photo came just days after she broke her social media silence to wish Emma a happy 50th.

The fashion designer has been noticeably quiet on her socials since her eldest son Brooklyn accused the family of trying to destroy his relationship with Nicola Peltz, his wife of three years.

“They’ve all felt desperate sadness since last Monday. It has smashed their hearts to pieces but David and Victoria show up when they say they will,” a friend of the family told the Daily Mail.

“There was some uncertainty about Emma’s birthday but they adore her, she is very special to them.”

Advertisement

Other party guests included All Saints star Nicole Appleton, and TV presenters Holly Willoughby and Leigh Francis.

Victoria posted a throwback pic on Emma’s birthday. Credit: Instagram.

The guests were met by a ‘milk float’ which transported them up to the Glasshouse, where they enjoyed a sit-down dinner followed by dancing.

Some of the guests stayed overnight in the main Farmhouse, while others partied the night away in their private cottages.

Advertisement

The party’s timing was unfortunate, coming just five days after Brooklyn accused his family of “endlessly” trying to ruin his relationship with Nicola.

He also claimed that Victoria danced “inappropriately” with him at his wedding and had brought “women from his past” back into his life to try to sabotage his marriage.

“I do not want to reconcile with my family. I’m not being controlled, I’m standing up for myself for the first time in my life,” he wrote in a series of six Instagram stories last Monday.

Advertisement

“For my entire life, my parents have controlled narratives in the press about our family,” he continued. “The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

“Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they’ll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out.

“My wife has been consistently disrespected by my family, no matter how hard we’ve tried to come together as one. My mum has repeatedly invited women from my past into our lives in ways that were clearly intended to make us both uncomfortable.”

A source close to the family told Woman’s Day the accusations have left Victoria “devastated”.

Advertisement

“David and Victoria have ridden many controversies, scandals and heartbreaks but it’s made them overly vigilant about their public image,” they revealed.

“It’s possible they may have taken it too far but this horrible attack from Brooklyn has devastated Victoria.

“David’s sickened by some of the things he’s said but most of all about his mum. The overriding fear for Victoria is Brooklyn’s wellbeing.

“Bringing up rescue dog refusals alongside claims she danced ‘inappropriately’ with him at his wedding is out of character for a grown man to conjure up.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.