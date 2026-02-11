Tributes pour in for Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek after his death

Just hours after new broke that Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek had passed away from battle with cancer, social media has become filled with tributes for the beloved actor from fans, friends and family alike.

Van Der Beek had been suffering from colon cancer and was confirmed to have died on February 11 in a statement by his wife, Kimberly, on Instagram.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” she wrote.

“He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace. There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity, and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.

It wasn’t long before the comment section was filled with heartfelt tributes James and condolences for the family.

“I’m so sad for your beautiful family,” wrote fellow Dawson’s Creek alum Sarah MIchelle Gellar.

“While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F–k Cancer.”

386157 02: The cast of television’s “Dawson’s Creek” poses for a photo in 1997. From left to right are Katie Holmes, James Van Der Beek, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson. (Photo by Warner Bros.)

“Sending love and light to your beautiful family,” wrote One Tree Hill star Chad Michael Murray.

“James was a giant. We’re so so so sorry for what you’re going through. His words, art and humanity inspired all of us- he inspired us to be better in all ways. God bless you guys.”

“From my first background job on Varsity Blues to a handful of scenes together, James represented something to aspire to,” wrote James’ Varsity Blues co-star Austin Nichols.

“And as a friend, husband and father, I know he was even more powerful and inspiring. You will be missed.”

“I am broken. So happy to have him in my life. Lucky I got to be there to say goodbye,” said Dancing With The Stars US host Alfonso Ribeiro.

James’ Dancing With The Stars partner Emma Slater also shared her condolences.

“I’m so devastated. He is and will always be family to me. Love you so much James. The man that you are, you can be proud of. So grateful that I got to be there to say goodbye to you,” she wrote.

James Van Der Beek with his Dancing With The Stars partner Emma Slater. (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)



“James had a kind, generous, thoughtful, and beautiful soul. There is no doubt those traits will live on through his wife and gorgeous children. Rest in peace, man,” wrote Modern Family star Eric Stonestreet.

“I will always and forever remember your sweet gentle soul. My love and prayers with Kim and the entire family❤️🙏🏻,” said Jenna Dewan.

James is survived by his wife Kimberly Van Der Beek and their six kids Olivia, 15, Joshua, 13, Annabel, 12, Emilia, nine, Gwendolyn, seven and Jeremiah, four.

