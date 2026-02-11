Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek dies aged 48

Dawson’s Creek star James Van Der Beek has died after a courageous battle against colorectal cancer.

The father of six was just 48.

His wife, Kimberly Van Der Beek, shared news of his passing in an Instagram post.

“Our beloved James David Van Der Beek passed peacefully this morning,” Kimberly wrote. “He met his final days with courage, faith, and grace.

“There is much to share regarding his wishes, love for humanity and the sacredness of time. Those days will come. For now we ask for peaceful privacy as we grieve our loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend.”

News of his death led to an outpouring of grief, with Buffy the Vampire Slayer star Sarah Michelle Gellar one of the first to express her sorrow.

“I’m so sad for your beautiful family. While James legacy will always live on, this is a huge loss to not just your family but the world. F*** Cancer,” she wrote.

Actress Tammin Sursok added, “sending love. I’m so so sorry.”

James revealed he was suffering from cancer in November 2024, but he had been diagnosed in 2023.

In an interview with Business Insider, the star revealed how he had suffered a change in bowel movements and stopped drinking coffee to see if it would help.

“It didn’t feel like a real symptom of anything,” he told the outlet. “It wasn’t anything that made me rush off to go get screened.”

It was something he would regret.

In a poignant admission, the star said that after his diagnosis, the “beautiful things” he used to define himself by – being a father, provider and husband – paused.

“I had to sit there and say, ‘Well, what am I?’ And it was, ‘I’m still worthy of love.'” he said.

The star shared this image weeks before his dead. (Credit: Instagram)

Just months before his death, James had been forced to pull out of a planned reunion with his Dawson’s Creek co-stars amid his continuing health battle.

The beloved actor appeared frail as he shared an emotional video message with fans lamenting the fact he couldn’t be there.

“I can’t believe I don’t get to hug this beautiful cast in person,” the father of six said in his address.

“I just wanted to stand on that stage and thank every single one of you for being here tonight. From the cast, to the crew and everyone who has donated time and been so generous. And especially every single one of you, the best fans in the world.”

In December, the star responded to fans who expressed alarm over his gaunt appearance in that video – assuring them it wasn’t related to his cancer fight.

“I feel much, much better than I did a couple months ago,” James said in an interview on the US Today show.

“I’d lost so much weight because of the stomach virus, yeah,” he continued. “No, it was not cancer related. Although with cancer everything’s like, ‘Why don’t we super-size that stomach virus?’”

Weeks into 2026, James made a reappearance on social media to give fans an insight into his life four months on from the reunion he missed – and celebrate the birthdays of some of those closest to him.

One image shared to Instagram on January 26 showed James holding his daughter Annabel tight.

The star’s wife broke the news. (Credit: Instagram)

“My father and my daughter share a birthday today,” the star wrote, referring to Annabel and his own father, Jim.

“At first, I thought that was all they shared – they seemed so different to me.

“But as the two of you have evolved, and let more of who you are shine through, I can recognise the same open, warm, loving, gentle heart.

“I see the care and dedication you shower upon those you love most. I see the same out-of-the-box Aquarian creativity and originality. And you both make every room you’re in more fun. Different sense of humour, but you both have a way of alchemising the vibe around you in such a subtle way one can almost miss how powerfully you do this.

“In this crazy world, it’s a wonder to me that you’ve managed to stay so open, so tender, and so genuinely good. You are marvels… and I’m so insanely grateful to have you in my life,” the star concluded his post.

“The world is a better place because the two of you are in it.”

