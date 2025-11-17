Are Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez dating? Inside the DWTS chemistry fans can’t stop talking about

Robert Irwin may be impressing judges on Dancing With the Stars, but it’s his off-the-dance-floor chemistry with Marvel actress and former Mirrorball champion Xochitl Gomez that has the internet buzzing.

Advertisement

After the pair performed a high-energy routine during the show’s 20th anniversary celebration, romance rumors immediately ignited, and they’ve only grown stronger after Robert’s coy responses in recent interviews.

Here’s everything we know so far about the fan-favourite duo.

Fans think Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez could be dating.

Who is Xochitl Gomez?

Xochitl Gomez is a 19-year-old actress best known for playing America Chavez in Marvel’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Before her breakout in the MCU, she was already gaining attention for her roles in The Baby-Sitters Club and various Disney projects.

Advertisement

But for DWTS fans, Xochitl is also a familiar face: she won Season 32 of the series, becoming one of the youngest Mirrorball Trophy winners in the show’s history. Her return for the 20th anniversary special brought her back into the ballroom—this time, to dance alongside contestant Robert Irwin.

Her youthful energy, standout technique, and big personality have made her a fan favourite of the franchise. And as viewers saw last week, she also seems to share undeniable on-screen chemistry with Robert.

Why do fans think Robert Irwin and Xochitl Gomez are dating?

It all started with that jive relay dance.

During the anniversary episode, Robert and Xochitl performed a fast, high-energy jive that fans immediately described as “electric.” Their playful chemistry, paired with their matching enthusiasm, had social media convinced that something more than dance was going on.

Advertisement

Then TMZ caught up with Robert.

When asked directly if he and Xochitl were an item, Robert noticeably didn’t shut down the speculation. Instead, he gushed about their time together.

“Oh my gosh, we had the best time. That dance was so much fun,” he told TMZ.

He went on to explain how refreshing it was to do a lively routine with Xochitl after performing a slower, emotional foxtrot earlier in the night with partner Witney Carson and his sister Bindi.

Advertisement

“It was so cool to do two, such distinct dances… And then the dance with Xochitl which was just like energy and fun. She’s the best, it’s been really, really great.”

His refusal to confirm or deny the rumors has only fanned the flames.

Their playful chemistry, paired with their matching enthusiasm, had social media convinced that something more than dance was going on.

What have they said about working together?

The pair trained together in the days leading up to the performance, and according to Robert, rehearsals were just as energetic as the routine itself.

Advertisement

In a post-show interview, he shared that Xochitl brought “so much energy and fun and passion” into the process. He added that they seemed to be “on the same wavelength” when approaching the choreography.

Witney Carson, Robert’s pro partner, chimed in too, joking that she’d “never felt more old” than when watching Robert and Xochitl giggle their way through rehearsals. Still, she praised them for being “extremely hard workers” who delivered when it mattered.

Their easy rapport is exactly why fans keep speculating.

Here’s where things get interesting…though still unverified.

Advertisement

Celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi posted an anonymous email that claimed Robert was spotted on a date at Erewhon with his “guest celebrity partner from last week’s episode.” While the sender didn’t name names, fans instantly assumed it meant Xochitl.

Of course, Deuxmoi submissions are anonymous and unverified, so the rumor remains nothing more than a crumb. Still, for fans shipping the pair, it was more than enough fuel.

Earlier in the season Rob was linked to fellow dancer Hailey Bills.

What about the Hailey Bills rumors?

Before the Xochitl buzz, fans were already linking Robert to DWTS troupe dancer Hailey Bills. That rumor stemmed from a previous Deuxmoi submission and the fact that Hailey is the only troupe member Robert follows on Instagram.

Advertisement

However, neither has commented on the speculation, and Robert’s newest rumored connection with Xochitl has quickly eclipsed the Hailey chatter.

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.