Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s 13-year-old daughter makes her acting debut

Teddy Williams has just made her acting debut in Rebel Wilson’s new movie Tinsel Town.

The 13-year-old daughter of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field is playing the daughter of Rebel’s character Jill in the family Christmas movie.

Both Robbie and Ayda accompanied Teddy on the red carpet at the London premiere of the movie overnight.

Speaking to the Press Association, Robbie said he was “super proud” of his eldest daughter.

The family made a rare public outing together for the premiere. Credit: Getty.

“It’s a very weird situation to be in, to put your daughter out into the public, and it’s a very, very tiny little toe in just to go, this is what it’s like, now go back to school and we’ll see what happens later on,” he said.

“But I just want people to see what I see with her every day, which is how kind and how compassionate and empathic she is. I’m super proud of just her and then this is (the) icing.”

Here’s everything you need to know about Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s family of six:

How did Robbie Williams and Ayda Field meet?

Robbie first met American actress Ayda in 2006 when she featured in a UFO documentary that Robbie produced for BBC Radio 4.

The couple married in 2010, but Ayda wishes she’d met the former Take That singer years earlier.

“Robbie and I talk about it sometimes that, you know, God I wish we’d met sooner,” she explained on her podcast in December 2022. “Why did I have to go through all those d***heads? Why did you have to sleep with all those supermodels? But why didn’t we start this earlier?”

“But honestly, I really think that Rob would have completely f***ed it up if I met him earlier. It would have been a completely different story. We were meant to be when we were meant to be.”

Who is Teddy Williams?

Theodora (Teddy) Rose Williams is Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s eldest daughter.

When she was 10 years old, Teddy was diagnosed with dyslexia, a learning disorder that her famous father also has.

“My older daughter suffers from dyslexia, just like me,” Robbie said to Galore magazine at the time. “One of her friends decided overnight that she didn’t want anything to do with her anymore. Teddy was devastated, completely desperate.”

This is Teddy’s first acting role. Credit: Getty.

“I tried to make it clear to her that sometimes you just have to let other people go, that you should let them go — but without sacrificing your own self-esteem in the process. This girl did not serve her love and friendship,”

The last time Teddy was seen in public was when she was a bridesmaid in Princess Eugenie’s wedding in 2018.

Inside the lives of Robbie Williams and Ayda Field’s four children

The couple share three more children — 10-year-old Charlton (Charlie) Valentine, seven-year-old Colette (Coco) Josephine and five-year-old Beau Benedict Enthoven.

In August 2018, the couple announced their third child Coco had been born via a surrogate.

“So we have been keeping a very special secret!” Ayda wrote on Instagram at the time. “We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!”

“It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low.”

“Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful. We are over the moon to have this baby girl in our lives and are so blessed that we live in a world which makes this possible.”

In February 2020, the couple surprised fans when they announced the birth of their fourth child via surrogate.

Robbie and Ayda tied the knot in 2010. Credit: Getty.

“As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate,” the pair shared on Instagram. “We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”

The couple rarely share updates about their children online and try to keep them out of the public spotlight as much as they can.

Earlier this year, Robbie said that he doesn’t allow any of his children to have access to a phone.

“They don’t have phones. They’re not going to have phones for as long as humanly possible. And you know they’re gonna go, they are at school, other people have phones, why can’t I have a phone? Tough. “That’s as simple as it is. I’m 51, I can’t deal with the corrosive nature of the internet and things. It hurts me. It ruins my day,” he told ITV News.

“How can I give this drug to a 12-year-old? How can I give this drug to a seven-year-old? It’s abuse.”

