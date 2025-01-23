The iconic Angels singer is one of the most loved singers in pop culture, known for his larger-than-life personality and extraordinary talent.
Rising to fame as a member of Take That, Robbie’s solo career eventually propelled him to even greater heights, with his new biopic, Better Man.
Beyond his music, the 50-year-old is also a proud father to his four beautiful children.
Here is everything we know about Theodora, Charlton, Colette and Beau…
Theodora (Teddy) Rose Williams
12
Robbie and his wife Ayda Field, welcomed their first child in 2012.
Whilst Robbie has stepped into the spotlight of late with his new biopic, he keeps his family life very private.
In 2018, Teddy made her first public appearance as a bridesmaid at Princess Eugenie’s wedding.
The Williams family are very close with the royals, with Eugenie viewing Robbie as “the brother she never had”, according to the Daily Mail.
Charlton (Charlie) Valentine Williams
10
In 2010 Robbie and Ayda welcomed their second child, Charlie into their growing family.
He announced the birth of his secondborn on YouTube with videos of him singing whilst Ayda was in hospital. The caption to his video was “Charlton Valentine Williams has left the building…”
The pair have been extremely private with sharing photos whilst their kids have been growing up.
Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams
6
The pair’s third child was born in August 2018 via surrogate.
Ayda shared to her Instagram a few weeks after Coco’s birth, “So we have been keeping a very special secret! We are delighted to share with you that we have had a baby girl….welcome to the world Colette (Coco) Josephine Williams!!”
“It has been a very long and difficult path to get here, which is why we have kept it on the down low. Family comes in all forms, and this little lady, who is biologically ours, was carried by an incredible surrogate mother, to whom we will be eternally grateful.”
Beau Benedict Enthoven Williams
Robbie and Ayda’s fourth child Beau, was born in 2020 to the same surrogate used for Coco’s birth.
Ayda announced the birth of their youngest on Valentine’s day, “On this Valentine’s Day, we would like to celebrate love in the most awesome way.”
“As with Coco, he is biologically ours, but born via our same incredible surrogate. We are so blessed to have our healthy son safely in our arms and are officially complete as a family.”