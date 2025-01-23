The iconic Angels singer is one of the most loved singers in pop culture, known for his larger-than-life personality and extraordinary talent.

Rising to fame as a member of Take That, Robbie’s solo career eventually propelled him to even greater heights, with his new biopic, Better Man.

Beyond his music, the 50-year-old is also a proud father to his four beautiful children.

Here is everything we know about Theodora, Charlton, Colette and Beau…

