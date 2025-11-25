EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Ramsay’s wedding nightmare!

He’s famously known for his love of expletives in his cooking shows, but celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is said to be doing his best to put a lid on the boiling tensions between his influencer daughter Holly Ramsay and her fiance, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty’s family, after the couple allegedly uninvited Adam’s mum and family to their upcoming wedding.

“Gordon’s shocked at how quickly this turned into a huge family feud but it shows how much resentment’s been simmering away under the surface,” a source reveals to Woman’s Day. “He does have to take Holly’s side, but he’s encouraging her to patch things up for the sake of her future husband’s happiness,” the source continues.

“He feels sorry for Adam, who’s completely caught in the middle, but when he and Holly started to get death threats – all over a hens party – that’s when it was time to involve police.”

‘Gordon’s been leaning heavily on David for advice’ (Credit: Getty)

WAR OF WORDS

Adam’s mum Caroline claims a text message led to the breakdown of their relationship, which has seen her disinvited to Holly’s extravagant hens party at Soho Farmhouse, and reportedly banned from her son’s upcoming wedding at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Caroline said initially she and Holly, 25, got on really well after their first meeting at the Paris Olympics last year.

“He [Adam] told me he had found his soulmate. And I was so happy. As a mother that’s what you want isn’t it? To see your children settled,” Caroline told the paper.

But when members of Adam’s extended family weren’t invited to the couple’s engagement party, Caroline contacted Holly directly – and it was those messages that led to Adam cutting his family off.

“I told her, ‘You know how important family is to you, as it is to me. My sisters are not coming to the party, they have been there all through Adam’s life…’ But Adam didn’t take kindly to me sending that message,” says Caroline, who believes her son is now in “Gordon’s clutches”.

Adam’s mum Caroline claims a text message led to the breakdown of their relationship. (Credit: Backgrid)

Things took a turn for the dramatic after Adam’s brother James, 34, was arrested over allegations he sent threats to his brother during his recent Budapest stag do.

According to reports, Adam was “freaked out” by the “increasingly abusive” threats he was getting. After he told Holly she consulted her family and decided to call the police. Adam’s brother, who suffers from mental health issues, is now on conditional bail, a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police in the UK confirms.

It’s believed James is still upset by some of the things Adam, 30, wrote about him and his addiction challenges in his memoir, The Gladiator Mindset.

But Adam has hinted that the issues between the family go way back. Addressing the fallout on Instagram, he said, “Holly and myself cannot go into detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events.”

The Beckham and Ramsay kids grew up together. (Credit: Backgrid)

LEANING ON DAVID

Amid the chaos Gordon, 59, is making calls to his friend David Beckham, who is experiencing a similar fallout with his son Brooklyn Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

“Gordon’s been leaning heavily on David for advice, and who better? He’s going through a similar tiny-feud-turned-explosive-war with his son Brooklyn and doesn’t want to see this get to a point it can’t be repaired. He’s determined to squash the narrative that there’s any snobbery from the Ramsays to the Peatys,” the source says.

“David and Gordon have been best mates since he cheffed David’s 2016 World Cup Party, their kids grew up together.

“He’s offered to mediate between Holly and Adam’s family, but Gordon’s hoping it will resolve itself after he’s given everyone a few f-words!”

