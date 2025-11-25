Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
  •  
Advertisement
Home Celebrity Celebrity News

EXCLUSIVE: Gordon Ramsay’s wedding nightmare!

A family feud is threatening to ruin his daughter's big day.
Brand logo of Woman's Day
Woman's Day Logo
Gordon Ramsay, Holly and AdamGetty/Backgrid

He’s famously known for his love of expletives in his cooking shows, but celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay is said to be doing his best to put a lid on the boiling tensions between his influencer daughter Holly Ramsay and her fiance, Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty’s family, after the couple allegedly uninvited Adam’s mum and family to their upcoming wedding.

Advertisement

“Gordon’s shocked at how quickly this turned into a huge family feud but it shows how much resentment’s been simmering away under the surface,” a source reveals to Woman’s Day. “He does have to take Holly’s side, but he’s encouraging her to patch things up for the sake of her future husband’s happiness,” the source continues.

“He feels sorry for Adam, who’s completely caught in the middle, but when he and Holly started to get death threats – all over a hens party – that’s when it was time to involve police.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - NOVEMBER 23: Gordon Ramsay, Holly Anna Ramsay and Adam Peaty walk in the Paddock prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Las Vegas at Las Vegas Strip Circuit on November 23, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Mark Sutton - Formula 1/Formula 1 via Getty Images)
‘Gordon’s been leaning heavily on David for advice’ (Credit: Getty)

WAR OF WORDS

Adam’s mum Caroline claims a text message led to the breakdown of their relationship, which has seen her disinvited to Holly’s extravagant hens party at Soho Farmhouse, and reportedly banned from her son’s upcoming wedding at Bath Abbey on December 27.

Advertisement

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Caroline said initially she and Holly, 25, got on really well after their first meeting at the Paris Olympics last year.

“He [Adam] told me he had found his soulmate. And I was so happy. As a mother that’s what you want isn’t it? To see your children settled,” Caroline told the paper.

But when members of Adam’s extended family weren’t invited to the couple’s engagement party, Caroline contacted Holly directly – and it was those messages that led to Adam cutting his family off.

“I told her, ‘You know how important family is to you, as it is to me. My sisters are not coming to the party, they have been there all through Adam’s life…’ But Adam didn’t take kindly to me sending that message,” says Caroline, who believes her son is now in “Gordon’s clutches”.

Advertisement
AU_3417921 - Newcastle, UNITED KINGDOM BGUK_3417911 - **NO REACH ONLINE OR PAPER MAIL ONLINE OR SUN ONLINE** Caroline Peaty breaks cover as she’s spotted for the first time since being banned from son Adam Peaty’s A Lister wedding to Holly Ramsey. Caroline cut a dejected figure as she was spotted talking too a friend. Pictured: Caroline Peaty BACKGRID Australia 13 NOVEMBER 2025 BYLINE MUST READ: Mancpicss66 / BACKGRID
Adam’s mum Caroline claims a text message led to the breakdown of their relationship. (Credit: Backgrid)

Things took a turn for the dramatic after Adam’s brother James, 34, was arrested over allegations he sent threats to his brother during his recent Budapest stag do.

According to reports, Adam was “freaked out” by the “increasingly abusive” threats he was getting. After he told Holly she consulted her family and decided to call the police. Adam’s brother, who suffers from mental health issues, is now on conditional bail, a spokesperson for Staffordshire Police in the UK confirms.

It’s believed James is still upset by some of the things Adam, 30, wrote about him and his addiction challenges in his memoir, The Gladiator Mindset.

Advertisement

But Adam has hinted that the issues between the family go way back. Addressing the fallout on Instagram, he said, “Holly and myself cannot go into detail given an ongoing police investigation into serious matters that arose long before recent events.”

AU_1318957 - ** RIGHTS: ONLY AUSTRALIA, NEW ZEALAND ** Various, UNITED KINGDOM - Celebrity social media photos! Pictured: Victoria Beckham, Brooklyn Beckham, David Beckham, Tana Ramsay, BACKGRID Australia 23 AUGUST 2018
The Beckham and Ramsay kids grew up together. (Credit: Backgrid)

LEANING ON DAVID

Amid the chaos Gordon, 59, is making calls to his friend David Beckham, who is experiencing a similar fallout with his son Brooklyn Beckham and daughter-in-law Nicola Peltz.

“Gordon’s been leaning heavily on David for advice, and who better? He’s going through a similar tiny-feud-turned-explosive-war with his son Brooklyn and doesn’t want to see this get to a point it can’t be repaired. He’s determined to squash the narrative that there’s any snobbery from the Ramsays to the Peatys,” the source says.

Advertisement

“David and Gordon have been best mates since he cheffed David’s 2016 World Cup Party, their kids grew up together.

“He’s offered to mediate between Holly and Adam’s family, but Gordon’s hoping it will resolve itself after he’s given everyone a few f-words!”

Advertisement
Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement