Have Gwyneth Paltrow and JLo mended their decades-old feud?

Jennifer Lopez and Gwyneth Paltrow’s feud has apparently come to an end.

The Hollywood stars were photographed together at the Hollywood Reporter Women In Entertainment event on Thursday after they both won awards.

The pair were seen smiling and chatting with each other at the breakfast gala, where Gwyneth received the Sherry Lansing Leadership Award and Jennifer was awarded the Equity in Entertainment Award.

Over the weekend, the Sliding Doors star and the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer were also spotted attending the Governors Ball in Los Angeles together.

A source later told the Daily Mail, the pair are “doing okay” now and have become friends.

“They are doing OK, they are friends,” they told the publication. “There is no frost, no bad vibes, they are good.”

Here’s everything you need to know about JLo and Gwyneth’s feud:

What were Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lopez feuding about?

The feud between 56-year-old Jennifer and 53-year-old Gwyneth reportedly began in 1998 when JLo said Gwyneth was better known for her relationship with Brad Pitt, than her career as an actress, during an interview with Movieline magazine.

“Tell me what she’s been in? I swear to God, I don’t remember anything she was in,” she said in the interview.

“Some people get hot by association. I heard more about her and Brad Pitt than I ever heard about her work.”

It appears the famous pair buried the hatchet at some stage over the past decade, as Gwyneth was quick to congratulate Jennifer when she married their shared ex Ben Affleck in 2022.

“Love is in the air,” she commented on a photo of the loved up couple at the time.

What does Ben Affleck have to do with it?

Both Gwyneth and Jennifer have dated Ben Affleck.

After she called off her engagement to Brad Pitt in 1997, Gwyneth met Good Will Hunting star Ben Affleck at a party hosted by Harvey Weinstein.

The pair dated until 2000 and starred in two movies together — Shakespeare In Love and Bounce.

After breaking up with Gwyneth, Ben dated Jennifer Lopez from 2002 until 2004.

The pair reunited in 2021 and married in 2022, but later split for good in 2024.

