‘I miss it…’: The secret wedding clause Gwyneth Paltrow made with Brad Falchuk to beat her addiction

The secret deal Gwyneth made on her wedding day.
Gwyneth Paltrow has shared the somewhat extreme way she ensured she would stick to quitting nicotine – a wedding clause that would nullify her marriage to Brad Falchuk if she ever smoked again. 

The surprising new detail comes almost seven years after the actress and television writer tied the knot. 

Gwyneth Paltrow smokes a cigarette and talks on her cellular phone during a work break.
Gwyneth came up with a unique way to stick to quitting nicotine. (Credit: Getty)

Gwyneth shared the story in a new interview with British Vogue after she was asked if she could remember the last time she smoked a cigarette. 

“Yes…it was heaven,” the actress, who previously admitted to smoking a single cigarette each week, replied.

“Sadly, I remember it well,” she added. “It was the night we got married seven years ago. We were redoing our paperwork and I got life insurance, and it said that if anything happened to me and they knew that I had smoked a cigarette, it would nullify the whole thing.” 

“Because I’m such an [personality type] Enneagram 1 – which is like, ‘integrity is everything’ – I never smoked again.”

Gwyneth Paltrow and Brad Falcuk attend the premiere of Netflix's "The Politician"
Gwyneth and Brad have been married since 2018. (Credit: Getty)

The sit-down interview also saw the health-conscious 53-year-old make several admissions, including the last time she got drunk (her 43rd birthday), and the last time she ate junk food (a chocolate-covered Oreo the night before). 

“That is trans fats to the max,” she said of the sweet treat. “That’s, like, seed oils all the way. But once in a while it’s so important to follow those cravings. I love it.” 

Bruce Paltrow & Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth’s father, Bruce Paltrow, died in 2002. (Credit: Getty)

The admission is quite a stark difference from Gwyneth’s views on health a few years ago, when the Goop founder was known for her “clean” but somewhat extreme approach to diet and lifestyle. But the actress revealed it was her father’s death from cancer in 2002 that sparked the initial changes to her routine. 

“When my dad had cancer, I went really strictly macrobiotic, hoping that, by proxy, I would somehow get him on a healthier eating plan or heal him, which didn’t work,” she explained. “But I was really, really strict on it for a while. But I’m not so strict in my old age. I’m much easier on myself, I would say.”

“I think it’s all about balance. Going too strongly in any direction is never good.”

Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

