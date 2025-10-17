“They’re not capable.” Jennifer Lopez takes brutal swipe at famous exes as she admits she’s never “truly been loved”

Jennifer Lopez shared some blunt words of wisdom during an appearance on The Howard Stern Show.

The singer, who has been in several high-profile relationships, revealed that she refuses to “check up” on exes once they have split.

“Once I’m done, you’re dead to me,” the 56-year-old explained.

“I’m going to get in trouble! This is why I never wanted to come on here. I’ll get in trouble.”

“I don’t hold on, to be honest,” she explained, before clarifying: “Not dead to me, but definitely, it’s over, I’m going to move on.”

(Credit: Getty)

The brutal swipe was just one moment in an incredibly honest interview in which Jennifer reflected on her past relationships.

The singer and actress, who has been married four times, also admitted she believed she has “never truly been loved.”

“What I learned, it’s not that I’m not lovable – it’s that they’re not capable,” Jennifer, who was previously married to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd, Marc Anthony and Ben Affleck, explained.

“They don’t have it in them. And they gave me what they had. They gave me all of it, every time. All the rings, all the things I could ever want. The houses, the rings, the marriage. All of it.”

(Credit: Getty)

Looking back on her recent divorce from Ben, she added, “When I got divorced this last time, it was the best thing that ever happened to me. Because it really made me journey into – I mean, I had a religious coach, I had a therapist, a couple’s therapist, an individual therapist, I had a coach to understand addiction. I had everything. I was like, ‘I’m gonna [expletive] figure this [expletive] out if it kills me.'”

The remarks come after the famous exes reunited on a red carpet for the premiere of Kiss of the Spider Woman this month.

Although Jennifer admitted that she understands dating can be challenging when you’re famous, she hasn’t lost hope that she will find her perfect match.

“Even though I’m in the public eye… I wanted to share my life with someone. I want someone to be there to share my big important moments on the red carpet.”

