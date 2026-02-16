Gogglebox star Tim Lai is getting through his cancer battle with a little help from his friends – and a whole lot of positivity

Tim Lai says he’s always been a “glass half-full kind of person”. And the bubbly Gogglebox Australia star is taking the same upbeat approach to facing his biggest challenge yet – battling cancer.

“I’m currently in the recovery phase of my chemo cycle, so I’m actually feeling quite good,” says the 47-year-old, who’s on the phone to chat to Woman’s Day about the new series of Gogglebox Australia kicking off this week. “I love bagpipes, and next weekend, there’s the [Royal] Edinburgh Military Tattoo. So I said to my doctors, ‘I need you to get me healthy enough to go up to Brisbane, because I need to listen to my bagpipes.’”

After being on medical lockdown for months, the interstate trip can’t come soon enough for the reality star.

Catching up with Tim from Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 10)

“There’s a permanent imprint on my couch, because I’ve just been lying there since late October watching everything on TV,” says Tim, who’s managed to make a career out of his telly obsession.

“I love filming Gogglebox. Especially now, when at times the road can seem quite dark, it’s something to look forward to. And it’s actually what’s pulled me through the last few months, knowing that we’re coming back on air.”

That, and the support of his many Gogglebox castmates.

BETTER TOGETHER

“We are one big dysfunctional family, but one dysfunctional family that’s just surrounded by love.

“Lee is my bestie, we are the odd couple, and she calls me all the time. We’re chatting every few days. She unfortunately lost her dad to cancer, so I told Lee before I told anyone else outside my immediate family, and it hit her a lot harder than it hit me when my doctor told me of my diagnosis – but she has been amazing.

“They’re so supportive,” Tim says of his co-stars (Credit: Instagram)

“The Daltons’ Matt and Kate have been so wonderful. Matty has been SMSing me nonstop. I couldn’t ask for a more beautiful bunch of people.”

Of course, Tim has also been leaning on family, his husband Mark, 49, and a cancer survivors’ support group.

“There is nothing that you can’t overcome, and there’s nothing you can’t survive with positivity and a smile on your face. I’m not the first person in my family to go through this. Early last year, my brother had a brain tumour removed, and so we as a family went through that. We’ll get through it together again. And my mentor, who doesn’t live too far from me, has taken me under her wing. I call her if I feel really low.”

Speaking of wings, to help with his recovery journey, Tim’s also made friends of the feathered kind.

“I just decided I needed distraction. So I was on Facebook, and for some reason, the algorithm started showing me cute ducklings. And I thought to myself, ‘Oh, my God. How wonderful would it be if I had a mini flock of ducklings to play with’. So I went on to Gumtree. I found a breeder and bought 12 eggs. Nine hatched. And gosh, they’re so cute,” says Tim, who’s been sharing clips of his new pets on social media.

“These ducklings have been my anchor,” says Tim (Credit: Instagram)

Mum isn’t allowed to babysit though. “If you ask my mum, she’s already got the Peking duck recipe! I did tell her, ‘You cannot have any of my duck!’ I’ve named them, like, Hoisin and A l’Orange – so they’re all kind of duck food names – but they’re not for the table!”

While he waits to learn whether he will require more chemo or surgery to treat his tumour in the future, Tim’s getting busy living!

“I’m going to Finland, Switzerland and Germany in November, so I’ve told all my doctors I need to be fully recovered and healthy by then,” he tells Woman’s Day. “And Mark and I are planning to go back to Scotland on our fifth anniversary [in 2029] and all our amazing family and friends who were at our Scotland wedding are also going to be coming back with us to celebrate. I’ve actually planned my holidays for the next five to six years already!”

Gogglebox Australia returns Thursday, 7.30pm on TEN.

