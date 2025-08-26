Gogglebox set to bring back fan favourites in a reunion special

Your favourite Goggleboxers might be returning to your TV screen very soon!

Advertisement

TV insiders have revealed to Woman’s Day that Gogglebox Australia producers are looking to bring back some of the original Goggleboxers for a special reunion series, rather than proceeding with a third season of Celebrity Gogglebox.

“Fans have been asking for this for years,” one production source tells Woman’s Day. “People want to know what happened to the original favourites and they’re finally going to get that chance.”

Could beloved friends Angie and Yvie return to the couch? (Credit: Image: Network Ten/Foxtel)

Insiders say fan favourites Wayne and Tom, whose on-screen chemistry and one-liners had fans in stitches every week, and best friends and dog fosterers Yvie and Angie, who Australia quickly fell in love with when the show first premiered in 2015, are tipped to be returning for the series.

Advertisement

Producers are also hoping to create a fitting tribute to Emmie from the ‘Silbery’ family, who passed away earlier this year at 96, and Di from ‘Mick and Di‘ who lost her battle to stomach cancer in 2022.

Credit: Channel 10.

“This is about honouring the show’s history and everyone who has been on the show will be included,” says the insider.

The TV special promises to be more than just a stroll down memory lane, it’s also a chance for fans to find out what their favourite Goggleboxers have been up to since they left the show.

Advertisement

“People want to see if Wayne and Tom still have that quick-fire wit, and whether Yvie and Angie’s bond is as strong as ever,” the source adds. “It’s a chance to see how far they’ve come and to fall in love with them all over again.”

Fans have already expressed online how much they’d like to revisit the original cast rather than watch more celebrities.

“Sure, it was fun to see celebrities on the couch,” admits the insider, “but nothing beats the heart and humour of the originals.

“That’s what viewers really want.”

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.