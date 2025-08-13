Kelly Clarkson’s ex husband Brandon Blackstock was dating her former assistant prior to his death

It’s been revealed that Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was in a relationship with her former assistant prior to his death.

The 48-year-old died this month after a three-year battle with cancer.

Kelly and Brandon shared two kids together and divorced in 2020.

The talent manager’s obituary revealed he was in a “loving” relationship with the ‘Stronger’ singer’s former assistant, Brittney Marie Jones.

“After more than 20 years in the music business, Brandon found his way back to the mountains and the cowboy way of life he always wanted to live,” the obituary read. “He found a homestead and a love in Butte, Montana.

“Brandon, along with his beautiful and loving partner in life and business, Brittney Marie Jones, started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana.”

The news came just one day after 43-year-old Kelly announced she was postponing the rest of her August Las Vegas residency dates in order to look after the former couple’s daughter River, 11, and son Remington, 9, while their father was seriously ill.

“Unfortunately, I need to postpone the remainder of the August Studio Session dates in Las Vegas,” she wrote in an Instagram post at the time.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them. I am sincerely sorry to everyone who bought tickets to the shows and I so appreciate your grace, kindness and understanding.”

On August 7, a rep for the family announced the father of two had died via a statement to PEOPLE magazine.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” the statement read. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years. He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”

In 2023, the American Idol winner opened up about co-parenting with her ex.

“I ask my kids every night when we’re snuggling and I put them to bed, ‘Are you happy? And if you’re not, what could make you happier?’ ” she said on Angie Martinez’s IRL podcast. “Especially the past two years … it kills me [but] I want them to be honest so I don’t ever say, ‘Oh God, don’t tell me that,’ but a lot of times it would be like, ‘I’m just really sad. I wish Mommy and Daddy were in the same house.’ They’re really honest about it. I’m raising that kind of individual.”

“I just sit there and I’m like, ‘I get it. I’m from a divorced family as well. I get it. That sucks. But we’re going to work it out. And you are so loved by both of us’,” she added.

