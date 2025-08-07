Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock dies aged 48 after private cancer battle

The former couple share two children together.
Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

Kelly Clarkson‘s world has been turned upside down after her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock tragically died at just 48 years old following a three-year battle with cancer.

The news was confirmed by a family representative who revealed the talent manager “passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family” after his brave fight against the disease.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news that Brandon Blackstock has passed away,” a spokesperson said. “Brandon bravely battled cancer for more than three years.”

“He passed away peacefully and was surrounded by family. We thank you for your thoughts and prayers and ask everyone to respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time,” the statement concluded.

The heartbreaking announcement comes just 24 hours after Kelly was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency shows – with sources now revealing it was because of Brandon’s worsening condition.

“While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she wrote in a statement, apologising to fans.

Kelly and Brandon with their two kids as well as Brandon’s eldest two children, Savannah and Seth. (Credit: Getty)

Brandon and Kelly married in 2013 after he worked as her talent manager, and welcomed two children together – River Rose, 11, and Remington Alexander, 9.

But their fairytale romance crumbled in 2020 when Kelly filed for divorce, leading to a custody battle that dragged on for two years.

Despite their split, sources say Kelly put their differences aside to support Brandon through his secret health battle for the sake of their children.

“Brandon’s kids were his world,” a family friend revealed. “Whatever happened between him and Kelly, he never stopped being an amazing dad.”

While Kelly has yet to publicly comment on Brandon’s death, insiders say she is “absolutely devastated” and focusing entirely on helping their children through this devastating loss.

Charlotte Knoke Senior Content Producer

