For some, the road to fame can be made easier thanks to their famous families and their connections.

Advertisement

Many start their path to stardom accompanying their parents or family members on red carpets and slowly we start to see some familiar faces appearing on screen and on the runway.

In 2023, the term coined ‘Nepo Baby’ was introduced, referring to a child with famous parents who was essentially born into fame.

Whilst some embraced the nature of the new term, some were not so sure, “I actually don’t really mind the nepotism thing, it’s the ‘baby’ that annoys me. … It’s like, I’m 40 years old, nearly!” Lily Allen, the daughter of actor Keith Allen shared on her podcast,

Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis also shared with Elle in 2022, “I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part.”

Advertisement

Scroll on for the next generation of celebrity kids following in their parents’ footsteps.

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use