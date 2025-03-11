For some, the road to fame can be made easier thanks to their famous families and their connections.
Many start their path to stardom accompanying their parents or family members on red carpets and slowly we start to see some familiar faces appearing on screen and on the runway.
In 2023, the term coined ‘Nepo Baby’ was introduced, referring to a child with famous parents who was essentially born into fame.
Whilst some embraced the nature of the new term, some were not so sure, “I actually don’t really mind the nepotism thing, it’s the ‘baby’ that annoys me. … It’s like, I’m 40 years old, nearly!” Lily Allen, the daughter of actor Keith Allen shared on her podcast,
Lily-Rose Depp, daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis also shared with Elle in 2022, “I can definitely say that nothing is going to get you the part except for being right for the part.”
Scroll on for the next generation of celebrity kids following in their parents’ footsteps.
Sunday Rose Kidman-Urban
Daughter of Australian icons, Nicole Kidman and Country singer Keith Urban, Sunday Rose has landed her first major campaign with Miu Miu.
After her debut on the runway for Paris Fashion Week in October 2024, the 16-year-old became the face of Miu Miu’s Spring/Summer 2025 Duets campaign.
Keith Urban spoke with People, sharing, “Hopefully she’ll benefit by having two parents that know about a certain amount of celebrity – It’s all a challenge. I mean, raising kids is a challenge, period.”
In December 2024, Nicole spoke with The Hollywood Reporter, “That’s all driven by her, me going, ‘Oh no, I don’t think so.'”
Kai Schreiber
16-year-old Kai Schreiber is the child of Naomi Watts and American actor Liev Schreiber.
Making their debut for the Maison Valentino fall/winter show on March 10, Kai shared to Instagram the looks with Naomi commenting, “Be still my beating heart!! 🙌♥️🙌 bravo darling ILSM and what a show!! @maisonvalentino 💥💪”
The pair have another child, 17-year-old Sasha, who is also a budding model and actor.
Allegra Overton
Allegra Overton is the daughter of media personality Jessica Rowe and veteran Nine newsreader Peter Overton.
The 18-year-old started her career in a campaign for Bonds and of recent has stepped out in 2024 on the runway for brand Rory William Docherty.
“Bravo our brave & determined Allegra… such a joy to see you making your dreams come true @ausfashionweek! And yes I bawled happy tears afterwards,” Jess shared on Instagram.
“Thank you @rorywilliamdocherty for such a wonderful opportunity. Thank you @palomarosegarcia @lindajefferyesmakeup & your teams for such artistry & calm. And big love @priscillasmodels for your nurturing, encouragement & support. A day we’ll never forget. 💗💗💗💗 #proudmumma.”
Sophia Banadinovich
Sophia Banadinovich is the daughter of Australian actor Eric Bana, and she made her modelling debut at Melbourne Fashion Week in 2024.
The 22-year-old walked for Melbourne brand Orange Cube.
In a 2024 interview with Harper’s Bazaar Australia, Sophia shared, “Both my parents are conscious of not trying to help me out too much when it comes to my career, and want me to achieve things in life on my own merit, but I also think I have a lot to learn and look up to them for,” Sophia said.
“To ignore my dad’s influence on my life wouldn’t be fair on him, he has worked hard to get to where he is and what he has achieved, so I definitely look up to him and take a leaf from that book.”
Christian Wilkins
Christian Wilkins as followed in the footsteps of his father Richard Wilkins, one of Australia’s longest standing TV hosts.
The 28-year-old is a presenter, model, actor, and overall fashionista, serving incredible non-binary style on red carpets.
“Dickie” Wilkins spoke to Woman’s Day in August 2024 sharing that \ it makes him “a bit cranky” when people assume that his son has “had an easy ride” into the entertainment industry.
“He worked really hard. To see him over there, settling in, making it his home, it’s what every parent wants.”
India Rafter
Iconic Australian tennis player, Pat Rafter shares two children with his wife, former model Lara Feltham. India has signed on with one of Australia’s top agencies, Priscilla Models, known for managing huge names like Naomi Campbell.
The 19-year-old is yet to debut on the runway but has begun building her portfolio on the Priscilla Models site.
Mia Fevola
Australian rules footballer and radio presenter Brendan Fevola’s daughter Mia, is in the limelight ahead of her time on Dancing with the Stars for the upcoming season.
The 25-year-old is a model for Runway Room cosmetics.
Brendan shared in January 2024, celebrating her birthday, “Happy 24th Birthday to my not so little baby girl. I’m so proud to be able to call you my daughter. You’re such an incredible young lady. Keep striving for greatness and achieving all your goals. I love you so much l, have the best day. ❤️❤️❤️ @mia.fev“