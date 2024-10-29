Sophia Banadinovich, the daughter of legendary Australian actor Eric Bana, has stunned at Melbourne Fashion Week, making her modelling catwalk debut.

The 22-year-old walked the runway for Melbourne-based accessory brand, Orange Cube.

Sophia Bana previously signed with multiple modelling and talent agencies, including Emma Racita Management, The Talent Buro, and GIANT Management.

The model spoke with Harper’s Bazaar Australia back in May 2024, where she spoke about how her parents have shaped her into who she is. She shared that while both her father, Eric, and mother, Rebecca Gleeson, have always supported her aspirations, they also encourage her to forge her own path.

“Both my parents are conscious of not trying to help me out too much when it comes to my career, and want me to achieve things in life on my own merit, but I also think I have a lot to learn and look up to them for,” Sophia said.

“To ignore my dad’s influence on my life wouldn’t be fair on him, he has worked hard to get to where he is and what he has achieved, so I definitely look up to him and take a leaf from that book.”

(Credit: Getty)

Aside from modelling, Sophia has many other creative passions and interests, and graduated from Transit Dance School in 2022.

She is also now studying a Bachelor of Arts at Melbourne University.

Despite getting to attend various events and premieres alongside her famous parents, Sophia has lived a relatively normal and grounded life in Melbourne alongside her older brother, aspiring filmmaker Klaus, 25.

(Credit: Getty)

Eric Bana and Rebecca Gleeson first met on the set of Full Frontal in 1995, an Australia comedy show.

The pair tied the knot two years later, in 1997, and had son Klaus in 1999 and daughter Sophia in 2002.

