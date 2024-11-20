Thanks to the blockbuster movie featuring Australia’s own Margot Robbie, 2023 was the year of Barbie.

But in 2024, Barbie is huge for a different reason: their celebrity Barbie doll creations.

Mattel have made celebrity Barbie dolls for decades now, but more recently they have amped up the amount of dolls being made to honour our favourite actresses, singers and even royals.

From Queen Camilla to Kylie Minogue, Helen Mirren and everyone in between, countless of our favourite celebrities have been transformed into doll form.

Margot Robbie recreated many Barbie outfits in the movie at during the press tour. (Image: Getty)

In honour of International Women’s Day in March 2024, a selection of Barbie ‘role models’ were released.

“Barbie is committed to shining a light on empowering role models in an effort to inspire more girls. As a part of The Barbie Dream Gap Project, we’re introducing girls to remarkable women’s stories to show them you can be anything,” a Mattel statement read.

Mattel have created numerous Barbie dolls in honour of celebrities over the years for a variety of different reasons.

Continue scrolling through to see which of your favourite celebrities have been made into their very own Barbie dolls.

