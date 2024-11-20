Thanks to the blockbuster movie featuring Australia’s own Margot Robbie, 2023 was the year of Barbie.
But in 2024, Barbie is huge for a different reason: their celebrity Barbie doll creations.
Mattel have made celebrity Barbie dolls for decades now, but more recently they have amped up the amount of dolls being made to honour our favourite actresses, singers and even royals.
From Queen Camilla to Kylie Minogue, Helen Mirren and everyone in between, countless of our favourite celebrities have been transformed into doll form.
In honour of International Women’s Day in March 2024, a selection of Barbie ‘role models’ were released.
“Barbie is committed to shining a light on empowering role models in an effort to inspire more girls. As a part of The Barbie Dream Gap Project, we’re introducing girls to remarkable women’s stories to show them you can be anything,” a Mattel statement read.
Mattel have created numerous Barbie dolls in honour of celebrities over the years for a variety of different reasons.
Continue scrolling through to see which of your favourite celebrities have been made into their very own Barbie dolls.
Rita Moreno
Ahead of her 93rd birthday, it was announced that actress Rita Moreno would be honoured with her own Barbie!
“A voice for more voices 🌟 Rita Moreno has long been a star on-stage, and a heroine in real life. As the first Latina to win the venerated EGOT prize, and a fiercely outspoken advocate for representation, her most important role to date is being the role model she never had,” Mattel shared on social media.
In response, the West Side Story star said, “I was a girl who decided to go for it, and despite the challenges I faced, I never gave up on my dreams. That’s what I hope this doll inspires in each and every girl today: to live their life with courage and resilience so that they can make their dreams a reality.”
Mary Fowler
Mary Fowler was turned into a Barbie for the brand’s Role Model series.
The Matildas player said she was “Super grateful for the opportunity to capture and share a version of myself when I feel my strongest, and most confident.”
Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue’s Barbie doll was created for International Women’s Day in 2024, recognising her as a pop superstar of the both past and present.
Queen Camilla
Queen Camilla was presented a Barbie doll made in her likeness at the Women of the World reception.
“Thank you very, very much indeed. It’s brilliant,” Queen Camilla said. “You’ve taken about 50 years off my life!”
Helen Mirren
Helen Mirren was another person whose Barbie doll was created for International Women’s Day 2024. Helen is not only an acclaimed actress but also an advocate for women embracing self-expression and aging.
Margot Robbie
As Barbie herself, many dolls were made to look like Margot Robbie in multiple outfits from the hit movie.
Stevie Nicks
The Fleetwood Mac singer was immortalised as her very own Barbie doll. Stevie Nicks’ doll is wearing a dress similar to the one she wore on the Rumours album cover.
Shania Twain
Shania Twain was created into a Barbie for International Women’s Day in 2024. She was recognised as a global superstar, celebrated songwriter and an all-round style icon.
Barbra Streisand
Icon Barbra Streisand’s was created in 2009 and was inspired by her early fame. She wears a sailor outfit which is a re-creation of an outfit she designed herself and wore in 1963.
Prince William & Princess Catherine
On April 29, 2011, Prince William and Kate Middleton walked down the aisle in a stunning ceremony which had viewers tune in across the globe. To commemorate the joyous occasion, Mattel released a doll of the now-Prince and Princess of Wales on their first wedding anniversary.
Heidi Klum
Supermodel Heidi Klum was created into a Barbie doll in 2009 as part of The Blonde Ambition Collection.
Jennifer Lopez
JLo’s glamaorus 2012 Oscars look was recreated on her Barbie doll in 2013.
Tina Turner
In 2022 in honour of the 40th anniversary of her hit song What’s Love Got to Do With It, Barbie created a Tina Turner doll wearing her iconic 80s look.
Mariah Carey
Mariah Carey’s Barbie was released ahead of Christmas in 2023. The doll wears the dress Mariah wore in the 2019 music video for All I Want for Christmas Is You.
Viola Davis
Another woman transformed into a Barbie for International Women’s Day in 2024, Viola Davis was recognised as a critically revered artist, activist, producer, philanthropist and author.
“6 year old Viola is squealing. 58 year old Viola is….proud. Thank you @Mattel for this one-of-a-kind @Barbie!,” Viola shared on Instagram.
Cher
Cher’s iconic 80s Bob Mackie ensemble was portrayed on this Barbie released in 2007.