Brooke Shields’ hair care brand ‘Commence’ is empowering women over 40 to look and feel their best

See our top product picks!
As an actress and model, Brooke Shields is no stranger to the spotlight – and she knows the importance of keeping her hair looking flawless.

That’s why she launched her own hair care brand, Commence, which is specially crafted for women over 40 who want to look and feel their absolute best.

Brooke Shields “understands what it means to age gracefully under scrutiny,” which is why she founded Commence

The brand offers a diverse range of products, from nourishing shampoos to revitalising serums and everything in between. 

Below, we’ve curated some of our favourite picks!

01

Root Serum

from $30 at Commence

This versatile serum nourishes your scalp and hair, soothing irritation while boosting hair thickness and fullness from root to tip.

It helps protect the hair cuticle to support healthier growth and improves overall scalp and hair health, leaving your hair softer, smoother, and stronger.

Key features:

  • Good for irritated scalps, hair density and thickness and smoother hair strands
  • Feels nourishing, hydrating and strengthening
  • Smells fresh and clean
  • Safe for colour and chemically-treated hair
SHOP NOW

02

Detoxifying Shampoo

from $24 at Commence

This detox shampoo gently cleanses your hair and scalp, removing dirt, oil, and buildup without causing damage or irritation.

Key features:

  • Good for deep cleansing, nourishing and soothing the scalp, building hair texture and density
  • Feels foamy, cleansing, refreshing and nourishing
  • Smells light, refreshing, clean and bright
  • Safe for colour and chemically-treated hair
SHOP NOW

03

Probiotic Smoothing Conditioner

from $28 at Commence

A rich, hydrating conditioner that supports a healthy scalp and balances hair. It’s packed with magnesium, zinc, and iron to repair dry, damaged areas and boost scalp health.

The antioxidants also help make hair smoother, silkier, and thicker overall.

Key features:

  • Good for hair health, preventing damage, supporting hair growth, balancing, smoothing and hydrating
  • Feels lightweight, silky and smooth
  • Smells light, refreshing, clean and bright
  • Safe for colour and chemically-treated hair
SHOP NOW

04

Shine-Enhancing Detangler

from $18 at Commence

The Shine-Enhancing Detangler makes brushing easy and helps prevent breakage. Use it on wet or dry hair to smooth out knots and add shine, leaving hair more manageable. It’s lightweight and free from sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and silicones. Plus, it helps keep hair thicker by reducing damage from brushing.

As a bonus, it also protects hair from heat and UV damage, shielding it from blow-drying, straightening, and fading colour.

Key features:

  • Good for detangling, reducing breakage, adding shine, taming flyaways, protecting from heat and UV damage
  • Feels lightweight, silky and smooth
  • Smells light, refreshing, clean and bright
  • Safe for colour and chemically-treated hair
SHOP NOW
05

The Multi-Tasker Set

from $69 at Commence

This power-packed set includes Instant Shampoo to absorb oil and hydrate your scalp, Root Serum to boost hair thickness and protect the cuticle, and Leave-In Conditioner to nourish, soften, and smooth your hair.

Key features:

  • Leave-in conditioner increases shine, tames frizz, softens strands and protects from thermal damage to maintain healthy hair and support healthy hair growth
  • Instant shampoo is a lightweight multitasking dry shampoo that instantly refreshes both hair and scalp
  • Root serum calms stressed scalps while increasing hair density and thickness from the root to the tip
SHOP NOW
