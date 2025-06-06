As an actress and model, Brooke Shields is no stranger to the spotlight – and she knows the importance of keeping her hair looking flawless.

That’s why she launched her own hair care brand, Commence, which is specially crafted for women over 40 who want to look and feel their absolute best.

Brooke Shields “understands what it means to age gracefully under scrutiny,” which is why she founded Commence.

The brand offers a diverse range of products, from nourishing shampoos to revitalising serums and everything in between.

Below, we’ve curated some of our favourite picks!

01 Root Serum from $30 at Commence This versatile serum nourishes your scalp and hair, soothing irritation while boosting hair thickness and fullness from root to tip. It helps protect the hair cuticle to support healthier growth and improves overall scalp and hair health, leaving your hair softer, smoother, and stronger. Key features: Good for irritated scalps, hair density and thickness and smoother hair strands

Feels nourishing, hydrating and strengthening

Smells fresh and clean

Safe for colour and chemically-treated hair

02 Detoxifying Shampoo from $24 at Commence This detox shampoo gently cleanses your hair and scalp, removing dirt, oil, and buildup without causing damage or irritation. Key features: Good for deep cleansing, nourishing and soothing the scalp, building hair texture and density

Feels foamy, cleansing, refreshing and nourishing

Smells light, refreshing, clean and bright

Safe for colour and chemically-treated hair

03 Probiotic Smoothing Conditioner from $28 at Commence A rich, hydrating conditioner that supports a healthy scalp and balances hair. It’s packed with magnesium, zinc, and iron to repair dry, damaged areas and boost scalp health. The antioxidants also help make hair smoother, silkier, and thicker overall. Key features: Good for hair health, preventing damage, supporting hair growth, balancing, smoothing and hydrating

Feels lightweight, silky and smooth

Smells light, refreshing, clean and bright

Safe for colour and chemically-treated hair

04 Shine-Enhancing Detangler from $18 at Commence The Shine-Enhancing Detangler makes brushing easy and helps prevent breakage. Use it on wet or dry hair to smooth out knots and add shine, leaving hair more manageable. It’s lightweight and free from sulfates, phthalates, parabens, and silicones. Plus, it helps keep hair thicker by reducing damage from brushing. As a bonus, it also protects hair from heat and UV damage, shielding it from blow-drying, straightening, and fading colour. Key features: Good for detangling, reducing breakage, adding shine, taming flyaways, protecting from heat and UV damage

Feels lightweight, silky and smooth

Smells light, refreshing, clean and bright

Safe for colour and chemically-treated hair

05 The Multi-Tasker Set from $69 at Commence This power-packed set includes Instant Shampoo to absorb oil and hydrate your scalp, Root Serum to boost hair thickness and protect the cuticle, and Leave-In Conditioner to nourish, soften, and smooth your hair. Key features: Leave-in conditioner increases shine, tames frizz, softens strands and protects from thermal damage to maintain healthy hair and support healthy hair growth

Instant shampoo is a lightweight multitasking dry shampoo that instantly refreshes both hair and scalp

Root serum calms stressed scalps while increasing hair density and thickness from the root to the tip

