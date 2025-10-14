Bindi Irwin’s Dancing With The Stars comeback!

Bindi Irwin may be making a triumphant return to the Dancing With The Stars dance floor, alongside her brother Robert!

But her comeback hangs in the balance as family members weigh the risks against the reward.

According to family sources, Bindi is “desperate to come back” to the show that crowned her champion back in 2015, but the decision isn’t sitting well with everyone in the Irwin household.

Mother Terri Irwin and husband Chandler Powell have voiced concerns about the pressure such an appearance could place on Bindi’s fragile health. Following her emergency surgery back in May, the family remains cautious about anything that might jeopardise her recovery.

“Bindi’s return would have to be something that could be diced at the last minute should she have a bad health turn,” an insider revealed. “Expecting the unexpected isn’t easy for a show like DWTS but there’s no doubt they’d love their former champ to take to the stage for a waltz or something with her brother, especially if he ends up in the finals.”

Robert Irwin’s dance partner, Witney Carson, has expressed her enthusiasm for having the former DWTS champion join them for a performance this season, while acknowledging Bindi’s ongoing health challenges.

“First of all, I would love that. I think it would be a beautiful moment if we could incorporate her in some way. I know she’s been dealing with her health and taking care of herself, so I don’t know if that’s a possibility, but I’m definitely putting it out there and putting out hope for that,” Witney told TV Insider.

The sibling duo has reportedly been practising together when Bindi’s health permits, developing what sources describe as “a fun routine they could pull off.”

However, Terri and Chandler remain firm in their stance that Bindi shouldn’t feel obligated to perform.

As Robert progresses through the competition, speculation continues to build about whether audiences will witness a heartwarming Irwin family reunion on the Dancing With The Stars stage!

