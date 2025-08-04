Bindi Irwin eyes off Sonia Kruger’s job on Dancing With The Stars

She’s been the queen of Dancing With The Stars for over a decade, but Woman’s Day can reveal there’s someone hot on Sonia Kruger’s hosting heels – wildlife warrior Bindi Irwin!

After a challenging few years battling endometriosis, looking after Australia Zoo and raising her four-year-old daughter Grace, Bindi, 27, is ready to step back into the spotlight and we hear she is the front-runner to replace Sonia as co-host.

“Bindi has been very open this year about her debilitating health struggles and part of her process of healing is a desire to reignite her TV career and co-hosting Dancing With The Stars is right in Bindi’s wheelhouse – let’s not forget she won the mirrorball trophy on the US version of the show when she was just 17,” dishes our TV insider.

“While there is certainly no doubting Sonia’s co-hosting credentials, there is talk she has itchy feet and should she exit the show, it would pave the way for beloved Bindi to waltz on in and take centrestage.”

Bindi won the US version of Dancing With The Stars when she was just 17! (Credit: Getty)

Rumour has it that Bindi is so keen to take on the coveted gig alongside Dr Chris Brown that she’s considering offering Seven a deal too good to refuse.

“Producers have been trying to get Irwin matriarch Terri on the show for years and Bindi knows if she is co-hosting, she could convince her mum to give it a crack.”

News of Bindi’s wild plan comes as rumours the show could be on its last legs continue to swirl.

“Bindi and Dr Chris would be TV gold, just like Robert and Julia Morris on I’m A Celeb,” the insider says.

