Dancing With The Stars’ Mia Fevola confirms her relationship status

Mia Fevola is not looking to date anyone, and is currently dancing up a storm on the latest season of Dancing with the Stars.

And while the dating life of Brendan Fevola’s daughter has made headlines in the past, Mia told Stellar over the weekend that she has no plans to rush into another relationship.

“I’m single at the moment, and I’d like to keep it that way for now,” she told the publication.

“I’ve got a lot to focus on. And I’ve gone back to uni — I’ve finished my business degree and I’m now doing psychology,” she continued. “So, while I’m open to [a new relationship], I’m really not looking for anything at the moment.”

Mia and Bass. (Credit: Instagram)

ARE MIA FEVOLA AND BASS MILLER STILL TOGETHER?

Earlier this year, it seemed as though Mia was still dating her former school friend Bass Miller.

Mia and Bass were first linked in May 2023 but the pair have known each other since high school.

In 2024, the Daily Mail even speculated that the couple were headed down the aisle after Bass referred to Mia as “The New Mrs” in an Instagram post.

The Dancing With The Stars contestant later clarified that the comment was about her new hair.

The last time Mia and Bass were photographed together was January this year, just before she started rehearsals for DWTS.

In March 2021, Mia became Instagram official with Western Bulldogs player Jammarra Ugle-Haga.

The pair split up just six months later in October.

“Thank you to everyone for all the photos and messages,’’ Mia wrote on Instagram at the time. “Jamarra and I have now gone our separate ways, I appreciate your messages and thank you for respecting my privacy.”

From 2018 to 2021, Mia dated Gold Coast Suns player Daniel Rioli and between 2017 and 2018, she was reportedly in a relationship with Hawthorn Hawks star Josh Battle.

Credit: Instagram.

WHAT IS MIA FEVOLA’S CAREER?

Mia is currently studying psychology at university. She’s also a model and a content creator.

While speaking to Woman’s Day in June, the 25-year-old reality TV star was open about her “nepo baby” status.

“I definitely am one,” she said. “Obviously having my family’s surname has given me so many opportunities in life. I know how lucky I am.”

“I am working hard to break out of being in my parents’ shadow, become my own person and trying to have my own achievements.”

Her famous parents, who had both competed on Dancing With The Stars in the past, helped her prepare for the physical and emotional challenge of the show.

“Dad had a completely different experience because he doesn’t really deal with anxiety or nerves. He’s a very confident person,” she said. “But my mum had a very similar experience to me. She was extremely nervous, particularly back then.”

“She was going through a tough time at that stage. She just had a baby [daughter Lulu] and it was hard for her to juggle that. She had a lot of really good advice for me.”

“She just told me to leave Mia at the door and when you step on the dancefloor, step into your character. That really helped me,” she said.

