Bindi Irwin hospitalised and rushed into emergency surgery

Bindi Irwin was forced to miss the 2025 Steve Irwin Gala in Las Vegas after being rushed to hospital for emergency surgery.

Her brother, Robert Irwin, revealed that Bindi’s appendix ruptured on 10 May – the same day as the annual event.

(Credit: Getty)

“She’s going to be OK, but surgery – out of all the things we were ready for, that was not one of them,” Robert told People Magazine.

The 21-year-old added that his mum Terri also missed the gala to help Bindi with her recovery.

“She’s just come out the other side of endometriosis and now the appendix goes,” he shared. Robert also added that Bindi originally just tried to push through the pain.

“She came to Las Vegas and was ready to come to the gala, put on a brave face in a lot of discomfort and a lot of pain and said, ‘Nope, I’m just going to tough it out, I’m going to go for it,’ ” Robert explained.

“But the surgeon said, ‘No, your appendix is going. That thing’s gotta come out.’ Health has to come first.”

Robert added that his sister was “devastated” she couldn’t make the event, and that her mum couldn’t be there either.

(Credit: Instagram)

The Irwin trio were all in Las Vegas ahead of the annual Steve Irwin Gala which honours Steve’s legacy and also raises vital funds and awareness for wildlife conservation.

“Supporting conservation and remembering Dad’s extraordinary legacy,” Bindi shared in an Instagram caption ahead of the event. “Enormous gratitude to everyone for your support as we continue to do all that we can to protect wildlife and wild places for the future generations.”

Just like her father, Bindi Irwin has had a long history of animal advocacy, but she’s also been a strong advocate for women’s health, too.

In March 2023, Bindi bravely opened up about her battle with endometriosis in an effort to raise awareness for the debilitating condition.

