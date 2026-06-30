Take 5 Win Daily Cash Competition 2026

We’re giving away $100 a day for 30 days – will you be one of our lucky winners?
It’s Christmas in July and in our exciting new comp, you get the pressies! We could all use a little cash boost right now, so for something extra to celebrate, we’re giving away $100 a day for 30 days from July 1.
You can enter online every single day – that’s 30 chances to win, with $3000 in total up for grabs.
Best of all, it’s an instant win! You’ll receive an immediate notification if the $100 prize of the day is yours.
Don’t miss your chance to win cash and bring yourself a little more comfort and joy this month.
GOOD LUCK!
Having trouble entering? Click Here