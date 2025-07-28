Michael Usher’s kids spill on their ‘daggy dad’s’ Dancing With The Stars moves

With the grand finale of Dancing With The Stars just around the corner, fans of the Channel Seven reality dancing competition have all been unanimous in one thing; that veteran newsman Michael Usher is this season’s star to beat!

And who has been the loudest of those supporters? None other than his three children, sons Tom, 23, Max, 19, and little sister Alex, 17.

“When they approached me last year, I asked the kids, and they actually surprised me and said ‘100 per cent Dad, go for it!’ and it’s turned out to be a really lovely family experience for everyone,” the respected 7NEWS and Spotlight presenter, 54, shares with Woman’s Day.

“I danced the jive once in Grade 10 at school, and except for 21st birthday parties and weddings, that’s the extent of my dance experience! But my eldest Tom said something that really resonated. He said ‘it’s time Australia met the real you, the daggy dad we all know and love’, so I thought ‘what the heck, let’s give this my best shot!’”

Michael’s family helped convince him to take to the Dancing with the Stars stage. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

PROUD MOMENT

For son Tom, there was never any doubt their much-loved dad might actually be a bit of a closet Fred Astaire!

“I think he was more scared than us, because I think he thought we were going to bag him out,” says Tom, who is studying to become a criminal lawyer.

“But, to be fair, he’s always had a bit of rhythm about him. We’re not that surprised that he’s done as well as he has, and as we got closer to his performances we got so nervous for him, to go through all those weeks of gruelling rehearsals and imagine then not being good at it. Luckily for him, he was brilliant.”

Michael’s kids admit they’re so proud of their dad’s achievements – on and off the dancefloor. (Credit: Phillip Castleton)

LOGIE GLORY

It’s been quite the year for their superstar dad, who was busting his moves on DWTS while at the same time earning a Logie nomination for the Ray Martin Award for Most Popular News or Public Affairs Presenter.

“I’m genuinely chuffed. Just being recognised means a lot, and knowing it’s in Ray’s honour, and that he’s a mate of mine, means even more to be nominated and to be in such amazing company,” Michael says.

In a career spanning more than three decades, from humble beginnings as a cadet journalist in 1990 in regional Bunbury to having more than 30 years of TV presenting under his belt, it’s his lead role as a devoted dad that has his biggest fan, daughter Alex, bursting with pride.

“There’s nothing he can’t do!” Alex beams. “I was at every show, except the jive, and I was in tears every single time, that’s how utterly proud I am of my amazing dad,” says Alex, who is in Year 11.

“All my friends were texting saying ‘your dad can dance’. My phone was blowing up with more comments like ‘how is it your dad is so good!’ ”

As for middle child Max, who Michael describes as their ‘deep thinker’, he admits he’s a little less surprised than his siblings.

“First up, he’s just a fantastic dad. I had no doubt he had it in him because he’s got plenty of swagger, and when he puts his mind to anything, you can’t underestimate him,” Max says.

Michael tears up as he hears his children – who he shares with his ex-wife Annalie, who he divorced in 2013 – talk about him in that way. And their admiration is mirrored straight back at them.

“I’m so proud of them too. Divorce is never fun for any family, and I’m always in awe of how well they handle it, and how supportive they’ve been these past few months while their dad was fixated on mastering his best foxtrot moves,” he chuckles.

This season’s DWTS star-studded line-up has included Brittany Hockley, Rebecca Gibney and Osher Gunsberg. (Credit: Instagram)

WALTZING THROUGH

Aside from being the fittest he’s been in years, after shedding more than seven kilograms during DWTS, Michael reveals he also achieved his goal of getting to dance every dance he’d rehearsed for with partner Natalie Lowe.

“Natalie was so proud we got to do that!” he says.

But it wasn’t without its own challenges…

“Three weeks in I said to the executive producer ‘Wow, you never let on it was this amount of work’. He said, ‘if I’d told you the full extent you wouldn’t have joined the show!’

“I was still working full-time and being a dad, so in between all of that I was practicing my Viennese waltz. There were a lot of balls in the air!”

On top of that, Michael also made sure he set time aside for his forever dance partner, girlfriend Georgina, too.

“We met through mutual friends six years ago and she’s always been very private but, like with the kids, the lovely upside of doing Dancing is that we as a family all got involved, which made it even more special. She came to every single one of my performances,” he says. “She loves to dance, so now that filming is over, we’re looking to take some private lessons because I’m hooked. It’s great exercise, and a gorgeous thing to do together.”

WHAT’S NEXT

“I plan to keep up with the Pilates and the dance lessons,” says Michael. “If I’d said that to my kids a year ago, they’d have laughed me out of the house!”

But the final word on what’s next belongs to daughter Alex, who has other plans for her dear old dad.

“He’s covered wars, floods, royal weddings, he’s done it all,” she says. “So maybe I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! I know it’s not his network, but how much fun would that be, to see our dancing dad in the jungle?!”

