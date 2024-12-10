Love is in the air for 2021 Big Brother Australia winner Marley Biyendolo who has tied the knot with American soccer star Lynn Williams.

While the pair have made no official announcement themselves, the Daily Mail Australia has obtained photos of the newlyweds in an intimate ceremony on a pier front in Malibu, US.

(Credit: Instagram)

In the images, the Basketball player donned a vibrant teal suit styled with a satin shirt. Standing next to Marley in his dapper attire was Lynn, wearing a stunning white lace gown featuring high-neck and waterfall sleeves, paired with a long veil trailing behind her.

The newlyweds couldn’t wipe the smiles off their faces as they stood hand-in-hand to exchange vows and said ‘I do.’

A beautiful wedding was always in Marley’s plans as he confessed to The Daily Telegraph in mid-2021.

(Credit: Instagram)

“That is the plan for our future,” he said. “So marriage is definitely in the works and in our plans for the future.”

Marley finally dropped down to one knee in May 2023, choosing to propose in a beautiful green park with the city in the background.

“Our moment,” Lynn captioned the engagement announcement post on Instagram.

At the time, Marley and Lynn were in a long-distance relationship given she was playing soccer for another three years in America. The pair endured 18-months of long distance due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Credit: Instagram)

The basketball player also hoped they would settle down in Australia after marriage. However, it is currently unclear if this remains the plan.

The lovebirds met while studying at Pepperdine University located in Malibu, California.

Marley’s cemented his spot in reality TV history when he won the 2021 season of Big Brother after spending 63 days in the house. He took home an incredible $250,000 cash prize.

