Angelina Jolie reveals mastectomy scars for the first time in powerful TIME cover

Angelina Jolie has revealed her mastectomy scars publicly for the first time, appearing on the cover of TIME France in a powerful and personal moment more than a decade after her preventative surgery.

“I share these scars with many women I love. And I’m always moved when I see other women share theirs,” the actress told the publication, explaining the significance of showing her scars publicly for the first time.

In 2013, Angelina revealed that she had undergone a preventative double mastectomy after learning she carried the BRCA1 gene, which significantly increases the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.

At the time, she wrote a candid op-ed for The New York Times, detailing her decision in the hope of empowering women with information about their health.

“The truth is I carry a ‘faulty’ gene, BRCA1, which sharply increases my risk of developing breast cancer and ovarian cancer,” she wrote, emphasising the importance of awareness and proactive healthcare decisions.

Angelina’s choice was largely influenced by her family history. Her mother, actress Marcheline Bertrand, died in 2007 at the age of 56 after nearly a decade-long battle with cancer.

Speaking to Hello! in October, Angelina reflected on how losing both her mother and grandmother at young ages shaped her decisions.

“I did choose to have that [surgery] because I lost my mother and my grandmother very young,” she said. “And then I’ve also had my ovaries removed, because that’s what took my mother. Those are my choices.”

While she has made it clear that her path isn’t right for everyone, Angelina remains committed to her message about informed choice.

“I don’t say everybody should do it that way, but it’s important to have the choice. And I don’t regret it.”

