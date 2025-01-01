Congratulations are in order for sports presenter and former SAS Australia and Australian Survivor contestant Abbey Holmes who has announced her pregnancy!

The 33-year-old took to Instagram to share the exciting news.

“This year is certainly set to be our biggest & best yet, with the ultimate little teammate joining us in June !! We can’t wait to meet you #BabyBrooksby xx,” Abbey shared, adding, “*We also just wanted to add that we acknowledge how hard these announcements can be for people having difficulties conceiving. We are sending all our love and support and hope that your dreams come true soon !! Xx.”

This will be Abbey Holmes’ first child with her husband, former AFL player Keegan Brooksby, 34.

(Credit: Instagram)

Following their exciting baby news, many other media personalities and sports stars took the comment section to share their congratulations and well wishes with the couple.

“Well there’s a scoop ! Biggest congrats to you both ❤️ x,” The Morning Show co-host Kylie Gillies shared, while Anna Heinrich wrote, “👏👏👏👏 congratulations ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Fellow sports presenter Mel McLaughlin commented, “Just beautiful ❤️,” and former The Block contestant and current netball commentator Biana Chatfield shared, “Amazing news. Congrats to you both xx.”

Abbey and her husband Keegan were married in a gorgeous wedding ceremony in November 2023.

They tied the knot in the Northern Territory three years after they announced their engagement.

Following their nuptials, the couple embarked on a luxurious honeymoon across the U.S. and the Caribbean, and since then they’ve continued to share snippets into their life together via social media.

Congratulations to the parents-to-be!

