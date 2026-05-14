Tamika Upton is the best female rugby league player in the world – here’s what her life looks like off the field

As the captain of the Queensland Maroons, Tamika Upton is one of the biggest names in women’s rugby league.

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She’s a State of Origin star whose achievements on the field have made her just as compelling off it. Here’s everything we know!

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DOES TAMIKA UPTON HAVE A PARTNER?

The Brisbane Broncos fullback keeps her personal life closely guarded, so it’s unclear whether the 29-year-old is currently in a relationship. Her focus appears to remain on her career, her friends, and her family – the last of which has been a driving force in some of her biggest decisions.

Last year, Tamika opened up about a deeply personal chapter that led her to request a release from the Newcastle Knights after three seasons. Grieving the loss of her grandfather while living away from home took a significant toll.

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“Training and playing for 70 minutes is the easiest part,” she told the Daily Telegraph. “It’s the second you get home to an empty house and your family is back home hurting.”

“It puts everything in perspective,” she added.

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WHAT IS HER SALARY?

Widely regarded as the best female rugby league player in the world, Tamika’s salary reflects her standing in the game.

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While exact figures haven’t been officially confirmed, she is reported to be earning around $100,000 per season under her current three-year deal with the Broncos.

WHAT IS TAMIKA UPTON’S BACKGROUND?

Born in Rockhampton and raised in Central Queensland, Tamika is a proud Barada woman with deep Indigenous Australian heritage.

Before making her mark in rugby league, she represented Australia in touch football and also played netball for her local club, the Capricorn Claws.

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HOW MANY DALLY MS HAS TAMIKA UPTON WON?

Tamika has claimed two Dally M Medals – making her the first woman ever to achieve the feat. She won her first in 2023 and her second in 2025.

“I was fortunate enough to come back home and was welcomed with open arms by my teammates and, more importantly, the club,” she said after her latest win. “I’ve absolutely loved my time off the field, and I think that always shows – when you’re happy, you’re playing your best footy.”

(Credit: Getty)

WHO HAS SHE PLAYED FOR?

Tamika launched her NRLW career with the Brisbane Broncos in 2019, spending three seasons at the club before joining the Newcastle Knights in 2022. After three seasons in Newcastle, she returned to the Broncos in 2025 and remains there today.

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On the representative stage, she has been a Queensland Maroons State of Origin player since 2020, was named co-captain in 2025, and took the captaincy outright in 2026. She has also proudly represented the Indigenous All Stars and the Australian national team.

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