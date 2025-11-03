Former NRL player Alex McKinnon and partner Lily Malone announce their engagement

Former Newcastle Knights NRL star Amex McKinnon is engaged!

Advertisement

The 33-year-old revealed he had popped the question to his 23-year-old girlfriend, Lily Malone, during a romantic trip to Paris.

Alex popped the question during a trip to Paris. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair shared the announcement with a joint post on Instagram, posting pictures with Lily’s ring proudly on display.

Keeping the caption simple, the newly engaged duo included the date of their engagement, the 28th of October, alongside a ring emoji.

Advertisement

Friends and family were quick to flood the comment section of the announcement post with congratulatory messages.

“To say we are excited is an understatement,” commented a member of Lily’s family. “We are so happy for you and welcome you into our family Alex.”

Alex and Lily took their relationship public in 2024 (Credit: Instagram)

The news doesn’t come as a complete surprise to many after Lily hinted at a future proposal in early October.

Advertisement

Posting a video to TikTok, enjoying a glass of wine, and sharing a kiss with her beau, she wrote: “Surely I’m not the only one who thinks my hand would look a lot better with a ring on it.”

The couple went public with their relationship in March 2024 after the football player and fellow University of Newcastle student shared a photo with their arms around one another.

Lily was studying a degree in social work at the University of Newcastle, while Alex was studying psychology.

Alex married his high school sweetheart, Teigan, three years after his horrific on-field accident.

Advertisement

Alex’s new romance comes after he split from his ex-wife, Teigan Power, in January 2022 after five years of marriage.

The couple, who confirmed the split was amicable, share three children: twins Audrey and Violet, and eldest daughter Harriet.

Alex and Teigan were high school sweethearts and were together for twelve years. Alex proposed from his hospital bed just days after his NRL career was cut short in March 2014 after a spinal cord injury during a match against Melbourne Storm.

He suffered fractures to his C4 and C5 vertebrae and was left a quadraplegic.

Advertisement

Related

Sign up for our newsletter Sign up to receive the Woman's Day e-Newsletter and offers we choose to share with you straight to your inbox sign up By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use About your privacy Are Media Pty Limited collects your personal information through this site to process registrations, send out newsletters, communicate offers, discounts, competitions, or surveys, and to provide you with targeted advertising based on your online activities. Our Privacy Policy contains information on how you can access or correct your personal information, which entities we may disclose your personal information to (including overseas recipients), how to opt out of targeted advertising, and how to lodge a complaint.