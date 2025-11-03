Brand logo of Woman's Day Brand logo of TV WEEK Brand logo of Now to Love Brand logo of Take 5 Brand logo of Prizes To Love
Former NRL player Alex McKinnon and partner Lily Malone announce their engagement

Congratulations!
Alex Mckinnon engagementInstagram

Former Newcastle Knights NRL star Amex McKinnon is engaged!

The 33-year-old revealed he had popped the question to his 23-year-old girlfriend, Lily Malone, during a romantic trip to Paris.

Lily Malone and Alex McKinnon
Alex popped the question during a trip to Paris. (Credit: Instagram)

The pair shared the announcement with a joint post on Instagram, posting pictures with Lily’s ring proudly on display.

Keeping the caption simple, the newly engaged duo included the date of their engagement, the 28th of October, alongside a ring emoji.

Friends and family were quick to flood the comment section of the announcement post with congratulatory messages.

“To say we are excited is an understatement,” commented a member of Lily’s family. “We are so happy for you and welcome you into our family Alex.”

Alex Mckinnon and teigan power
Alex and Lily took their relationship public in 2024 (Credit: Instagram)

The news doesn’t come as a complete surprise to many after Lily hinted at a future proposal in early October.

Posting a video to TikTok, enjoying a glass of wine, and sharing a kiss with her beau, she wrote:  “Surely I’m not the only one who thinks my hand would look a lot better with a ring on it.”

The couple went public with their relationship in March 2024 after the football player and fellow University of Newcastle student shared a photo with their arms around one another.

Lily was studying a degree in social work at the University of Newcastle, while Alex was studying psychology.

Alex McKinnon and Teigan Power
Alex married his high school sweetheart, Teigan, three years after his horrific on-field accident.
Alex’s new romance comes after he split from his ex-wife, Teigan Power, in January 2022 after five years of marriage.

The couple, who confirmed the split was amicable, share three children: twins Audrey and Violet, and eldest daughter Harriet.

Alex and Teigan were high school sweethearts and were together for twelve years. Alex proposed from his hospital bed just days after his NRL career was cut short in March 2014 after a spinal cord injury during a match against Melbourne Storm.

He suffered fractures to his C4 and C5 vertebrae and was left a quadraplegic.

Woman's Day Logo
Woman's Day team

Woman’s Day is the iconic Australian weekly magazine filled with celebrity news, royals, lifestyle, beauty, fashion, real life stories, recipes and more. Established in 1948, Woman’s Day is committed to bringing entertainment and lifestyle news to women all over Australia, every day.

