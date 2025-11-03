Former NRL player Alex McKinnon and partner Lily Malone announce their engagement

Former Newcastle Knights NRL star Amex McKinnon is engaged!
The 33-year-old revealed he had popped the question to his 23-year-old girlfriend, Lily Malone, during a romantic trip to Paris.
The pair shared the announcement with a joint post on Instagram, posting pictures with Lily’s ring proudly on display.
Keeping the caption simple, the newly engaged duo included the date of their engagement, the 28th of October, alongside a ring emoji.
Friends and family were quick to flood the comment section of the announcement post with congratulatory messages.
“To say we are excited is an understatement,” commented a member of Lily’s family. “We are so happy for you and welcome you into our family Alex.”
The news doesn’t come as a complete surprise to many after Lily hinted at a future proposal in early October.
Posting a video to TikTok, enjoying a glass of wine, and sharing a kiss with her beau, she wrote: “Surely I’m not the only one who thinks my hand would look a lot better with a ring on it.”
The couple went public with their relationship in March 2024 after the football player and fellow University of Newcastle student shared a photo with their arms around one another.
Lily was studying a degree in social work at the University of Newcastle, while Alex was studying psychology.
Alex’s new romance comes after he split from his ex-wife, Teigan Power, in January 2022 after five years of marriage.
The couple, who confirmed the split was amicable, share three children: twins Audrey and Violet, and eldest daughter Harriet.
Alex and Teigan were high school sweethearts and were together for twelve years. Alex proposed from his hospital bed just days after his NRL career was cut short in March 2014 after a spinal cord injury during a match against Melbourne Storm.
He suffered fractures to his C4 and C5 vertebrae and was left a quadraplegic.