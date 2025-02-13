Meet Brisbane Bronco Pat Carrigan’s new girlfriend

Brisbane Broncos NRL star Pat Carrigan is officially off the market.

According to Code Sports, the 27-year-old has rekindled his romance with Bronte Gildea, a journalist for the Nine Network on the Gold Coast.

The pair dated as teenagers before taking a break to work on their respective careers.

(Credit: Getty)

WHO IS PATRICK CARRIGAN?

Pat Carrigan is Brisbane Broncos vice-captain and forward and has become one of the Broncos favourites since his debut in 2019.

In 2022, he received The Wally Lewis Medal for player of the Ampol State of Origin series.

Having dated as teenagers and now rekindling their romance, Pat and Bronte are reportedly going to walk the red carpet together at Brisbane’s season launch, according to News Corp.

(Credit: Instagram)

WHO IS BRONTE GILDEA?

Bronte began her career in radio before transitioning to television in 2019.

“I thought I wanted to do radio, but as soon as I got to be in the TV environment, in a newsroom where there’s so much happening – I just got addicted to it straight away,” Bronte said in a 2023 interview with Zephyr Pr.

In 2020, Bronte moved to Lismore to pursue a career as a reporter for NBN News before moving north to join the 9News Gold Coast team.

The pair had dated previously. (Credit: Instagram)

HOW DID PAT CARRIGAN MEET BRONTE GILDEA?

They first met as teenagers and were once a couple before taking a break as Pat’s NRL career soared and Bronte found her own professional success with Channel 9.

The pair rekindled their relationship last year according to The Australian, with Bronte becoming a well-known figure at the network.

Ahead of the 2024 season, Pat relocated to the Gold Coast from Brisbane, securing a $1.6 million beachside pad in Burleigh Waters and Bronte moved to the Gold Coast in 2020 after her time in Lismore.

