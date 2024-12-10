NRL Dolphins star, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and his new beau, Gold Coast Titans NRLW, Jaime Chapman have confirmed via Instagram their new relationship – and they look smitten!

The 23 and 22-year-old are both clearly head over heels already with the pair both having each other’s initials in their Insta bios.

Jaime posted a cute picture of her and Hamiso looking very cozy.

The couple looking cozy and smitten. (Credit: Instagram)

Footy fans went wild in the comments section with supporters writing responses of support.

“Most athletic child in the world”

“The neatest & fastest babies ever!”

“Move over Nathan [Cleary] & Mary [Fowler]“

Along with words of support and heart emojis from fellow teammates.

(Credit: Instagram)

Jaime is one of the stars in her National Women’s Rugby League competition, playing centre field and scoring trademark tries for the Gold Coast Titans and the New South Wales State of Origin.

Like Jaime, Hamiso is also a speedy try-scorer, having moved from the Cowboys to the Dolphins, as well as playing in the Queensland State of Origin side.

The couple are a powerful duo and we can’t wait to see what’s in store for them both!

