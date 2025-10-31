“Brought down a British prince”: Virginia Giuffre’s family claims “victory”

Virginia Giuffre’s family have declared “victory” in the wake of Andrew Mountbatten Windsor being stripped of his royal titles and privileges.

Overnight, Kensington Palace released a statement announcing King Charles’ brother, who was formerly known as Prince Andrew, would be stripped of his ‘Prince’ title and evicted from Royal Lodge.

Now, Virginia’s brother Sky and sister-in-law Amanda have released a statement saying the late 41-year-old’s courage “brought down a British prince”.

“Today, an ordinary American girl from an ordinary American family, brought down a British prince with her truth and extraordinary courage,” the statement read.

“Virginia Roberts Giuffre, our sister, a child when she was sexually assaulted by Andrew, never stopped fighting for accountability for what had happened to her and to countless other survivors like her.

Andrew will now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. Credit: Getty.

“Today, she declares victory. We, her family, along with her survivor sisters, continue Virginia’s battle and will not rest until the same accountability applies to all of the abusers and abettors connected to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.”

Virginia ended her own life earlier this year after years of fighting for justice for herself and other victims of notorious convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. One of Virginia’s most controversial claims was that she was recruited to have sex with Prince Andrew when she was just a teenager.

Andrew has continuously denied the allegations, and in February 2022, he paid Virginia an out-of-court settlement for $24 million without accepting liability.

Now, this week, in the wake of Virginia’s posthumous memoir being published, the palace has released a statement officially cutting ties with 65-year-old Andrew.

“His Majesty today has initiated a formal process today to remove the Style, Titles and Honours of Prince Andrew,” the statement begins.

The King continued on to say that Andrew would now be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor and his lease on Royal Lodge would be cancelled and he would have to make alternative arrangements for private accommodation.

Virginia was just 17 years old when she first met the former member of the royal family. Credit: Getty.

“These censures are deemed necessary, notwithstanding the fact that he continues to deny the allegations against him,” the statement continues.

“Their Majesties wish to make clear that their thoughts and utmost sympathies have been, and will remain with, the victims and survivors of any and all forms of abuse.”

Virginia’s memoir, Nobody’s Girl, includes the claims that Andrew saw having sex with her when she was just 17 years old as his “birthright”.

She first reported her allegations to London’s Metropolitan Police in early 2015 but detectives stopped looking into the allegations on the advice of the Crown Prosecution Service the following year.

